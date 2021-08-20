Total Recall: California's Political Circus

Believe it or not, the 2003 recall started in the back of an old roller skating rink by a rumpled anti-establishment crusader and finished with a famous movie star. It was a “peaceful revolution” that ended in disaster for the incumbent Governor Gray Davis. In this episode, we’ll walk through the rise of the movement behind the 2003 recall, look at the political factors stacked up against Gray Davis, and try to understand how Arnold became the GOP’s best hope.