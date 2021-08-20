Total Recall: California's Political Circus

Less than a week before the recall election, it seemed as though Arnold Schwarzenegger was sailing toward a smooth and definitive victory – but of course, what’s an election without an October Surprise? And in this case, more than one. It was five days of bombshells -- reported allegations of groping, sexual harassment, and comments about Hitler sent the Schwarzenegger campaign into damage control. In this episode, we’ll walk you through the wild final days of the election and how Schwarzenegger ... Show more managed to come out on the other end unscathed and victorious.



