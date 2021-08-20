Total Recall: California's Political Circus

Despite the celebrity power of Arnold Schwarzenegger - the origins of the 2003 recall are hardly glamorous. Believe it or not, the movement started in the back of an old roller skating rink by a rumpled anti-establishment crusader. It was a “peaceful revolution” that ended in disaster for the incumbent Governor Gray Davis. In this episode, we’ll walk through how the 2003 recall started in the first place - what political factors were stacked up against Gray Davis, and how a movie star became the ... Show more GOP’s best chance for victory.



