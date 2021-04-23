New Episodes
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer: The command center for breaking news, politics and extraordinary reports from around the world.
Family, civil rights leaders pay tribute to Daunte Wright, unarmed black man killed by police; tearful mom: "he should be burying me". Columbus police release additional body cam video of black knife wielding teen fatally shot by police. North Carolina law enforcement facing growing pressure to release video of deadly shooting of black man during warrant serve. Recent police shootings reignite debate over race & use of force. Democrats push to make it easier to prosecute cops emerges as sticking point in policing bill talks. Biden sets ambitious goal to cut U.S. carbon emissions 50% by 2030 in dramatic shift from Trump administration. U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 570,000 with almost 32 million cases. Navalny's doctors call on jailed Kremlin critic to end hunger strike after he was sent to civilian hospital.Apr 23, 2021
Justice department opens probe of Minneapolis policing after ex-officer found guilty of all counts in Floyd murder; Derek Chauvin facing up to 40 years in prison for Floyd's murder; in isolated prison unit for safety before sentencing in 8 weeks; Columbus Police release more body camera video, 911 calls related to fatal police shooting of teen wielding a knife; White House: Biden needs congress to get police reform "Across the finish line"; Schumer says senate won't rest until legislation is passed;Apr 22, 2021
- Verdict Handed Down in Derek Chauvin Murder TrialJurors reach verdict in murder trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in death of George FloydApr 21, 2021
- Jury Deliberates in Derek Chauvin Murder TrialBrooklyn Center mayor, Mike Elliot, joins Wolfe to talk about rising tensions amid the trial deliberations. FedEx shooter legally purchased guns despite FBI concerns.Apr 20, 2021
- Gunman Who Killed 8 at FedEx Site Identified as Former EmployeeSources: authorities were warned about gunman's potential for violence; FBI: "Premature to speculate" FedEx shooter's motives; President Joe Biden holds news conference with Japanese Prime Minister, addresses gun control agenda after latest mass shooting in U.S.Apr 16, 2021
- Biden Hits Russia With Strict Sanctions, Expels Diplomats Over CyberattackPresident Joe Biden hits Russia with strict sanctions, expelling diplomats over cyberattack, election interference and "abuses" in Crimea. A senior official says that Biden is seeking a "stable and predictable" relationship with Russia. The United States has now formally blamed Russia for massive solarwinds cyberattack as Biden imposes strict new sanctions.
Biden's administration confirms that a Russian agent shared 2016 Trump polling data as a part of their election interference efforts.
...Show more
Today was the first court appearance for the ex-officer charged in the killing of Daunte Wright as city braces fir 5th night of protests.
Daunte Wright's mother shares anguish and demands accountability. "Justice isn't even a word to me... we're still going to bury our son," Wright's mother said. Attorney for Wright family says that they want full accountability and equal justice, City braces for its fifth night of protests.
Daunte Wright's father says , "Can you blame my son and anyone else for being scared of the police?"
Derek Chauvin's trial moves to closing arguments on Monday. Both sides now are resting after Chauvin declined to testify, invoking his fifth amendment right. The prosecution's medical expert briefly returns to the stand and says that car exhaust did not kill George Floyd.Apr 16, 2021
- Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Arrested, Charged With 2nd Degree ManslaughterOfficer who shot Daunte Wright arrested, charged with 2nd degree manslaughter; 3100+ national guard troops activated in Twin Cities area this week; Wright family lawyer: "This was no accident This an intenional deliberate, and unlawful use of force; Curfew extended in Brooklyn City, MN as city braces for 4th night of unrest.Apr 15, 2021
Officer who fatally shot unarmed man resigned along with police chief; Use of force experts testifies Chauvin's actions in Floyd arrest were "justified as defense begins case; United States calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clotting concerning, CD advisory panel to hold emergency meeting tomorrow; Daunte Wright's grieving family demands justice; mom sys "Our hearts pulled out of our chests" National guard on alert in Minnesota area amid Chauvin murder trail, unrest over Daunte Wright's death;Apr 14, 2021
- State Of Emergency, Curfew Ordered After Fatal Police Shooting Near MinneapolisPolice: Officer shouted "taser," but fired gun instead fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a routine traffic stop. Not far from the site of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, the prosecution wraps its case in the Chauvin murder trial.Apr 13, 2021
Medical examiner stands by ruling that Floyd's death was a homicide, says heart disease, drug use played a role, but weren't direct cause. Soon: Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks to GOP group as house opens investigation of sexual misconduct allegations. CDC warns Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations rising, especially among young people, while deaths going down. Fauci: some "breakthrough" Covid cases after vaccination "not surprising". Britain's Prince Phillip dies at 99 years of age. Prosecutors: NRA exploiting bankruptcy to dodge legal troubles.Apr 10, 2021