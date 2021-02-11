New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
More
podcast

The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski

The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski cuts through the spin to get to the point of the day's political news in less than five minutes. With analysis from one of the top political journalism teams in the US, it's a must-listen. Catch it on weekday evenings.

More episodes
Copied