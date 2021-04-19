CNN Audio

9 AM ET: US inflation jump, humanitarian corridors bombed, war-of-words & more
Thu, Mar 10
The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski

The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski cuts through the spin to get to the point of the day's political news in less than five minutes. With analysis from one of the top political journalism teams in the US, it's a must-listen. Catch it on weekday evenings.

The Politics of a Fist Bump The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
The Liz Cheney fist bump sparking major controversy. Plus, Chris and Lauren say goodbye in this final episode of the podcast.
Apr 30, 2021
 Biden’s First 100 Days The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
Here's what he's actually accomplished.
Apr 29, 2021
 Here Comes the California Recall The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
Governor Gavin Newsom is in the hot seat.
Apr 28, 2021
 America’s Rising Political Power Centers The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
The winners and losers of America's post census shuffle.
Apr 27, 2021
 Biden’s Covid-19 Diplomacy The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
Pressure to act as situation in India worsens.
Apr 26, 2021
 Is Tim Scott a 2024 GOP Hopeful? The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
His rebuttal to President Biden's joint address might be a preview.
Apr 23, 2021
 DC Statehood’s Senate Challenge The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
It’s still an uphill climb with the GOP.
Apr 22, 2021
 A "Nativism" Warning for the GOP The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
A dangerous ideology growing within the party.
Apr 21, 2021
 Return of the Green New Deal The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
Meet the Civilian Climate Corps for the Jobs and Justice Act.
Apr 20, 2021
 Dems’ New SCOTUS Battle The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
“Retire Breyer,” explained.
Apr 19, 2021
