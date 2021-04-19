The Politics of a Fist Bump The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski The Liz Cheney fist bump sparking major controversy. Plus, Chris and Lauren say goodbye in this final episode of the podcast. Apr 30, 2021 4 mins

Return of the Green New Deal The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski Meet the Civilian Climate Corps for the Jobs and Justice Act. Apr 20, 2021 2 mins