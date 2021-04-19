The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski
The Point with Chris Cillizza and Lauren Dezenski cuts through the spin to get to the point of the day's political news in less than five minutes. With analysis from one of the top political journalism teams in the US, it's a must-listen. Catch it on weekday evenings.
The Liz Cheney fist bump sparking major controversy. Plus, Chris and Lauren say goodbye in this final episode of the podcast.
Apr 30, 2021
Here's what he's actually accomplished.
Apr 29, 2021
Governor Gavin Newsom is in the hot seat.
Apr 28, 2021
The winners and losers of America's post census shuffle.
Apr 27, 2021
Pressure to act as situation in India worsens.
Apr 26, 2021
His rebuttal to President Biden's joint address might be a preview.
Apr 23, 2021
It’s still an uphill climb with the GOP.
Apr 22, 2021
A dangerous ideology growing within the party.
Apr 21, 2021
Meet the Civilian Climate Corps for the Jobs and Justice Act.
Apr 20, 2021
“Retire Breyer,” explained.
Apr 19, 2021