CNN

CNN Audio

One Thing: The States That Could Swing the Midterms
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Sun, Nov 6
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
podcast

The James Brown Mystery

A strange phone call reveals a question from the grave – was The Godfather of Soul murdered? Almost 40 years ago, a songwriter found herself in musician James Brown’s inner circle. The relationship would nearly destroy her career. Decades later, she’s trying to solve the mystery of James Brown's death…and her own life. When she makes a call to CNN reporter Thomas Lake, the two stumble into a world of secrets, intimidation, and suspected foul play. 

Back to episodes list

The Machine
The James Brown Mystery
Nov 4, 2022

Thomas Lake asks the circus singer more questions about her friendship with Adrienne Brown, who believed there was a criminal organization surrounding the Godfather of Soul that she called “The Machine.” Lake learns that both women were convinced US government agents spied on them and tried to kill them. It turns out James Brown too suspected he was being watched by the CIA during his lifetime. So Lake dives even deeper into the mystery behind government surveillance and celebrity.