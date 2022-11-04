The James Brown Mystery
A strange phone call reveals a question from the grave – was The Godfather of Soul murdered? Almost 40 years ago, a songwriter found herself in musician James Brown’s inner circle. The relationship would nearly destroy her career. Decades later, she’s trying to solve the mystery of James Brown's death…and her own life. When she makes a call to CNN reporter Thomas Lake, the two stumble into a world of secrets, intimidation, and suspected foul play.
Thomas Lake asks the circus singer more questions about her friendship with Adrienne Brown, who believed there was a criminal organization surrounding the Godfather of Soul that she called “The Machine.” Lake learns that both women were convinced US government agents spied on them and tried to kill them. It turns out James Brown too suspected he was being watched by the CIA during his lifetime. So Lake dives even deeper into the mystery behind government surveillance and celebrity.