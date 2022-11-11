The Angel of Death

The circus singer tells Thomas Lake about other government men who turn up in her life, including a mysterious new guy she falls in love with named Steve. Jacque Hollander goes to South Carolina to report she’s been raped by James Brown. She also goes to Texas to visit Steve. The visit doesn’t go as planned and is made worse when she learns James Brown’s third wife Adrienne has died. Jacque is convinced it was murder and somehow her boyfriend Steve is involved. Lake calls the detective investigating Adrienne’s death and together they discover a clue in a long-forgotten notebook that may confirm Jacque’s worst suspicions about Adrienne’s death.