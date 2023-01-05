New Year, New Assignments

Happy New Year! We’re still on our holiday break but wanted to take a moment to reflect and set some new goals. In this episode, Audie listens to your voicemails, feedback, and ideas for future assignments. Thank you for being part of this community, and we can’t wait to keep the conversation going. We are reading all your assignments – so please keep them coming. You can leave us a message in a voicemail at 202-854-8802. Or record a voice memo on your phone and email that to us: theassignmentcnn@gmail.com

AUDIE CORNISH 00:00:00 Hey there, folks. It's a brand new year. And typically that means it's a time for reflection and goal setting. And I wanted to do that and I wanted to do that with you. I mean, 2022 didn't go exactly the way I thought it would, R.I.P. CNN+. But in the end, I still got to start building a community of interesting people and ideas. And that's what the Assignment is all about. And I can't thank you enough for being part of it.

AUDIE CORNISH 00:00:31 So today I'm going through our mailbox and listening to you.

AUDIE CORNISH 00:00:49 I'm Audie Cornish and this is the Assignment. In our first six episodes we've covered everything from the OnlyFans economy to the travails of progressive district attorneys. And it's not always easy getting people to talk to you for a completely new show. But our guests so far have been both generous with their time, forthcoming with their personal stories, and patient with me and my team.

AUDIE CORNISH 00:01:56 And the responses to those stories have been pretty passionate. For example, a few of you strongly agreed with our newly elected school board moms that sexuality and gender identity is not a topic for the classroom. One caller wanted to know why, in our episode about intergenerational trauma, we didn't discuss racism as a form of mental illness, not just something that impacts mental health. But mostly you've all been really encouraging.

Caller 7 00:02:25 I was so moved by the Assignment. Everything that was covered really affected me very personally.

Caller 8 00:02:37 I just have to tell you that I absolutely adore the Assignment. I've been listening to every episode of it.

Caller 9 00:02:43 I really enjoy your new podcast.

AUDIE CORNISH 00:02:45 As for what's coming up, well, we have a few ideas. But you, our listeners have sent us some pretty great ones too. From the health care industry...

Caller 10 00:02:54 I would love for you to look into private equity's increasing role in health care.

AUDIE CORNISH 00:03:05 To the impact of artificial intelligence on labor...

Caller 11 00:03:08 These bots are really making it difficult to get to a human being and in some cases I don't think they're necessarily finding the correct talent.

AUDIE CORNISH 00:03:19 To R-rated puppetry.

Caller 12 00:03:22 We're an R-rated puppet theater company. We do shows like 50 Shades of Felt, Die Hard: A Christmas Story, Jurassic Puppets...

AUDIE CORNISH 00:03:30 Not to mention incurable insomnia, the decline of civil discourse and the relationship between gun control and suicide. Listen, we are reading all your assignments, so please keep them coming. And if you don't already know, you can leave us a message and a voicemail at 2028548802 or record a voice memo on your phone and email that to us at theassignmentcnn, all lowercase, at gmail.com. And before we go, here's a sneak peek at next week's episode.

Guest 4 00:04:03 Everyone wants to put COVID behind us and say it's over. But now we have maybe ten-plus million people who could be dealing with long COVID. This is not something we can just forget.