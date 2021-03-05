New Episodes
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter
Reliable Sources examines how journalists do their jobs and how the media affect the stories they cover in this weekly CNN program.
- Alexis Madrigal on ending the COVID Tracking Project, and what that says about the federal response to the pandemicAt the twelve-month mark of the pandemic in the United States, COVID Tracking Project co-founder Alexis Madrigal looks both backward and forward in a wide-ranging conversation with Brian Stelter. Madrigal says the volunteer pop-up collective "stumbled into a real gap in our pandemic preparedness and then have done our best to fill it." But it was necessary because of the federal government’s failures. “Going state by state” and gathering the data “in the way that we did really put us in touch wi...Show moreth the realities of this country right now, and not our myths about how great we are,” he says. Madrigal also explains why it is now possible to “sunset” the daily data reporting, and what more still needs to be done.Mar 5, 2021
- February 28, 2020: What CPAC revealed about the state of right-wing media; inside the NYT's diversity report; Stelter says 'don't get distracted'Plus... Rep. David Cicilline says "local news is on life support" and shares legislative plans; Jill Filipovic on left-wing critiques of Biden coverage; Farai Chideya on people who "act based on their team, not based on facts;" and more. Dave Weigel, Katie Rogers, Jill Filipovic, Farai Chideya, Rep. David Cicilline, Marty Baron and Carolyn Ryan join Brian Stelter.Feb 28, 2021
- Marty Baron reflects on his tenure at The Washington Post — and what's next for journalismWashington Post executive editor Marty Baron joins Brian Stelter for a final interview before retiring from the Post at the end of February. They discuss his career; the Post's expansion; and the news outlet's future as well as his own retirement plans. Baron says he plans to stay "active and involved" in the news industry, just not on a full-time basis. He also talks about being an editor in the digital age; the growing importance of visual storytelling; and the transition from the Trump admini...Show morestration to the Biden administration.Feb 25, 2021
- February 21, 2021: How fact-checking is changing in a post-Trump world; why hysterical headlines hurt the Covid vaccine rollout; will countries link arms and make Facebook pay for news?Plus... Power and water disasters in Texas are shining a light on local news; out-of-context headlines are clouding Covid-19 vaccine news; how Ted Cruz's trip to Cancun was exposed by Twitter sleuths; and more. Emily Ramshaw, Bill Carter, Carol Leonnig, Daniel Dale, Angie Drobnic Holan, Dr. Leana Wen, Steven Guilbeault and Jeff Jarvis join Brian Stelter.Feb 21, 2021
- Steven Waldman on Facebook’s fight in Australia, Alden’s takeover of Tribune, and how philanthropy could help fix the local news crisisSteven Waldman, the president and co-founder of Report for America, connects the dots between the local news crisis, the "financialization" of newspaper ownership, and the spread of disinformation on social media. Brian Stelter also asks Waldman about the rash of recent news about the news industry, including the international implications of the Australian proposal to have tech platforms pay publishers for news, and a hedge fund’s bid to buy Tribune Publishing. Waldman says the decline of local...Show more news coverage is "catastrophic for democracy," and proposes some solutions, including tax credits and nonprofit ownership models. "In the scale of the amount of philanthropic resources that are out there... it's actually inexpensive to fix, and yet the consequences of what's happening are so severe," he says.Feb 18, 2021
- February 14, 2021: The future of MAGA media after Trump's acquittal; Rep. Sara Jacobs on extremism, 'conflict entrepreneurs' and the need for a 'truth commission'Plus... Politico's editor reacts to White House aide's resignation; BBC World Service boss reacts to China's ban of the BBC; what went wrong with The New York Times' Caliphate podcast; and more. Carrie Budoff Brown, Rep. Sara Jacobs, Tina Nguyen, Erik Wemple, Lorraine Ali, Noah Shachtman and Jamie Angus join Brian Stelter.Feb 14, 2021
- Valentine's Day edition: Jamie Stelter turns the mic on BrianBrian Stelter's better half, NY1 host Jamie Stelter, takes over the podcast for a Valentine-themed episode. Jamie surprises Brian with questions submitted via social media, covering everything from work habits to pandemic parenting, from "love language" to local news. A special Sunny guest makes an appearance at the end of the conversation.Feb 11, 2021
- February 7, 2021: One-on-one with White House press secretary Jen Psaki; 'consequence culture' comes for Lou Dobbs; Zeynep Tufekci on why everyone should stop 'doomscrolling'Plus... Dominion spokesman Michael Steel explains the voting tech company's legal strategy; David Folkenflik discusses the latest turmoil at The New York Times; and Dannagal Young explains the twisted psychology of conspiracy theories. Lynn Oberlander, Brittany Shepherd, Michael Steel, David Folkenflik, Dannagal Young, and Zeynep Tufekci join Brian Stelter.Feb 7, 2021
- Jonathan Swan on 'Trump's Last Stand,' the need to 'capture history' and the importance of leaksJonathan Swan shares what he has learned about President Trump's final weeks in office, including a feud with Fox News and a conspiracy-drenched shouting match in the Oval Office. Swan, a national political correspondent for Axios, has published a long-form investigative series called "Off the Rails" and a narrative podcast, "How It Happened: Trump's Last Stand," about his reporting. "This is probably the strongest compulsion I've had in my career" and "the most driven I've been to get something...Show more out quickly," he says. "I just felt this overwhelming urgency to get it out. What I was hearing was not stuff I could sit on." Swan also explains why this deep-dive was a "dramatic departure" for Axios, otherwise known for "Smart Brevity."Feb 5, 2021
- January 31, 2021: Nick Kristof on Fox and extremism; left-wing media pressuring Biden to keep his promises; the right and wrong ways to cover Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreenePlus... Oliver Darcy says there is no real ‘civil war’ in the GOP; Brian Stelter discusses freedom of reach versus freedom of speech; what should the next era of news leadership look like? Nicholas Kristof, Tia Mitchell, Oliver Darcy, Briahna Joy Gray, Dave Weigel, Elizabeth Bruenig, Farai Chideya, and Rick Davis join Brian Stelter.Jan 31, 2021