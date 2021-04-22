Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter

The never-ending cycle of mass killing coverage has exposed the limits of journalism and "those limits are painful," veteran journalist John Temple says. Temple talks with Brian Stelter about his experience covering the Columbine massacre in 1999 and says "there was a sense that something would change" in the aftermath. Now, however, there's "this feeling that we're just going in a loop" after every tragedy, he says. Speaking in the wake of mass murders in Atlanta and Boulder, Temple talks about ... Show more storytelling methods, the line between reporting and advocacy, and the moral dimensions of news coverage. He also points out that "the human cost on the journalists is enormous because it's day after day of grief."



