New Episodes
How To ListenOn your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNNUS World Politics Business
More
showcast
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter
Reliable Sources examines how journalists do their jobs and how the media affect the stories they cover in this weekly CNN program.
Share
- National Parks Traveler editor-in-chief Keith Repanshek shares news from America's treasured placesKurt Repanshek is the founder and editor-in-chief of National Parks Traveler, the country's only news outlet dedicated to covering national parks and protected areas, and an early entrant to the now-growing group of nonprofit newsrooms. Repanshek joins Brian Stelter during National Parks Week to discuss his nimble operation, the significance of its nonprofit status, and the immense challenges he faces covering this broad and dynamic beat. He also touches on funding issues within the National Par...Show moreks Service system, noting that "politics greatly intrude on efforts to cover the parks." Climate change is also an urgent part of the parks story, he says: From Cape Cod to the Grand Canyon, "just about everywhere you look in the national park system, there is a climate change story."Apr 22, 2021
- Malcolm Turnbull, the former Australian prime minister, on the Murdochs and the 'market for crazy'This bonus podcast episode contains Brian Stelter's entire interview with former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. They discuss the international influence of Rupert Murdoch's media empire; the impact of Murdoch's climate denialism; the growing family divide between brothers Lachlan and James Murdoch; Fox's "imitators in the right wing media ecosystem;" and more. Turnbull says Rupert "has to take responsibility for what he has done."Apr 19, 2021
- April 18, 2021: How to break the cycle of gun violence coverage; CNN reporters share first-hand stories about covering unrest in MinnesotaPlus... the red news-blue news divide over vaccines; lessons learned from coverage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause; a changing of the guard in America's newsrooms; and more. Kyle Pope, Oliver Darcy, Abene Clayton, Sara Sidner, Miguel Marquez, Laurel Bristow, Claire Atkinson and Malcolm Turnbull join Brian Stelter.Apr 18, 2021
- Lisa Napoli on the lessons from her new book 'The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR'“Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR” is coming out to coincide with the fiftieth anniversary of NPR’s “All Things Considered.” Author Lisa Napoli joins Brian Stelter to discuss the public radio network’s experimental beginnings, as seen through the experiences of the four "founding mothers" — Susan Stamberg, Linda Wertheimer, Nina Totenberg and Cokie Roberts. What lessons can be gleaned from NPR's origin story, especially for newsrooms looking to i...Show moremprove how they represent the communities they cover?Apr 15, 2021
- April 11, 2021: Trump's war on truth continues in the Biden era; ADL CEO calls for Tucker Carlson's ouster; how '60 Minutes' story on Ron DeSantis feeds distrust in the mediaPlus... Clarissa Ward responds to criticism of her Myanmar reporting trip; Katie Benner shares insights about the Matt Gaetz investigation; Robby Soave argues that the "60 Minutes" story on Ron DeSantis feeds distrust in the media. Jonathan Greenblatt, Philip Bump, Amanda Carpenter, Matt Gertz, Katie Benner, Robby Soave and Clarissa Ward join Brian Stelter.Apr 11, 2021
- Claire McNear on the importance of "Jeopardy!" and the future of the franchiseClaire McNear, author of the definitive "Jeopardy!" book, "Answers in the Form of Questions," talks with Brian Stelter about the impact of Alex Trebek's death, the search for a new host, and the views of the "contestant community." McNear says the guest hosting slots may not be "tryouts," per se, and reveals the secrecy that has surrounded the guest hosting process. She also previews some surprises that might be in store later this spring.Apr 8, 2021
- April 4, 2021: Sara Sidner's impressions from inside the Chauvin trial; Jim Acosta on 'post-Trump stress disorder;' is Biden's spending plan getting a fair shake?Plus... Derek Thompson on "The Pandemic's Wrongest Man," Kate Bennett on the confessions in Hunter Biden's memoir, and David Zurawik on Matt Gaetz's quest for media stardom. Sara Sidner, Kethevane Gorjestani, Jim Acosta, Annie Karni, Abigail Tracy, David Zurawik and Derek Thompson join Brian Stelter.Apr 4, 2021
- Three months in: CNN media team roundtable about 2021's biggest stories so farBrian Stelter debriefs on the first three months of 2021 with CNN senior media editor An Phung and media reporters Kerry Flynn and Oliver Darcy. From major newsroom leader resignations, to the "personalization" of journalism, to defamation lawsuits, they identify and digest the biggest themes in the media business and share their predictions for the coming months.Apr 1, 2021
- March 28, 2021: Dominion lawyer explains lawsuit against Fox; are White House correspondents out of sync with the country?Plus... Mary Trump on her uncle's media addiction; Dr. Sanjay Gupta on media coverage of Covid-19; Jon Karl on the relative lack of leaks from the Biden White House; and a look at what happens when the "narrative" overshadows the news. Amanda Marcotte, Greg Sargent, Jonathan Karl, Stephen Shackelford, Oliver Darcy, Mary Trump and Dr. Sanjay Gupta join Brian Stelter.Mar 28, 2021
- John Temple on 'the limits of journalism' as news outlets mobilize to cover yet another mass shootingThe never-ending cycle of mass killing coverage has exposed the limits of journalism and "those limits are painful," veteran journalist John Temple says. Temple talks with Brian Stelter about his experience covering the Columbine massacre in 1999 and says "there was a sense that something would change" in the aftermath. Now, however, there's "this feeling that we're just going in a loop" after every tragedy, he says. Speaking in the wake of mass murders in Atlanta and Boulder, Temple talks about...Show more storytelling methods, the line between reporting and advocacy, and the moral dimensions of news coverage. He also points out that "the human cost on the journalists is enormous because it's day after day of grief."Mar 25, 2021