Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter
Reliable Sources examines how journalists do their jobs and how the media affect the stories they cover in this weekly CNN program.
- May 9, 2021: How 'Foxitis' is hurting America's pandemic response; Bezos biographer Brad Stone on covering the world's richest manPlus... How Covid-19 coverage is shifting across the media landscape; meet two Tribune reporters who are issuing last-hour pleas for local ownership; can pro-Trump media outlets change the way we remember the Capitol riot? David Zurawik, Amanda Marcotte, Susan Glasser, Dan P. McAdams, Devlin Barrett, Brad Stone, Liz Bowie and Larry McShane join Brian Stelter.May 9, 2021
- Rana Ayyub on the tragedy in India: 'This reporting that we do is now at our doorstep'Rana Ayyub, a journalist based in Mumbai and a Washington Post global opinions writer, describes the perilous state of the pandemic in India and the limitations on journalists who are covering the crisis. "The carnage continues unabated," she says. But "how do you also report at a time when your own family members are losing their lives?" Ayyyb also discusses the media's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She says "journalism is happening in India, but the gatekeepers are not allowi...Show moreng the truth to kind of get on the front pages." She asserts that "everything has been taken over by the Modi government. It's a one-man show."May 6, 2021
- May 2, 2021: How 'political sectarianism' explains America's divides; the Giuliani scoop that wasn't; Bill Carter on late night changesPlus... One-on-one with New York Times Opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury; Daniel Dale's data about Biden's first 100 days; the shifting tone of Covid coverage; and more. Eli J. Finkel, Daniel Dale, Nicole Hemmer, Oliver Darcy, Zeynep Tufekci, David Leonhardt, Kathleen Kingsbury and Bill Carter join Brian Stelter.May 2, 2021
- A sneak preview of the post-pandemic movie business: 'Hollywood is going to have to change because we've changed'CNN entertainment and media reporters Chloe Melas, Lisa Respers France and Frank Pallotta analyze the end of awards season, the tentative reopening of movie theaters, and shifting streaming release strategies. The big question: What is the post-pandemic entertainment world going to look like? Respers France underscores the importance of "community," asserting that "Hollywood is going to have to change because we've changed."Apr 29, 2021
- April 25, 2020: Contrasting media coverage of Derek Chauvin's trial; an exclusive inside look at how far-right media operates from two recent defectors.Plus... Analyzing the media’s coverage of Biden’s first 100 days; how anti-media rhetoric finds its way into judicial opinions; the Oscar-nominated director China doesn't want you to see; and more. Errol Louis, David Zurawik, Adrienne Broaddus, April Ryan, Ron Brownstein, Marty Golingan, Caolan Robertson, RonNell Anderson Jones and Anders Hammer.Apr 25, 2021
- National Parks Traveler editor-in-chief Kurt Repanshek shares news from America's treasured placesKurt Repanshek is the founder and editor-in-chief of National Parks Traveler, the country's only news outlet dedicated to covering national parks and protected areas, and an early entrant to the now-growing group of nonprofit newsrooms. Repanshek joins Brian Stelter during National Parks Week to discuss his nimble operation, the significance of its nonprofit status, and the immense challenges he faces covering this broad and dynamic beat. He also touches on funding issues within the National Par...Show moreks Service system, noting that "politics greatly intrude on efforts to cover the parks." Climate change is also an urgent part of the parks story, he says: From Cape Cod to the Grand Canyon, "just about everywhere you look in the national park system, there is a climate change story."Apr 22, 2021
- Malcolm Turnbull, the former Australian prime minister, on the Murdochs and the 'market for crazy'This bonus podcast episode contains Brian Stelter's entire interview with former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. They discuss the international influence of Rupert Murdoch's media empire; the impact of Murdoch's climate denialism; the growing family divide between brothers Lachlan and James Murdoch; Fox's "imitators in the right wing media ecosystem;" and more. Turnbull says Rupert "has to take responsibility for what he has done."Apr 19, 2021
- April 18, 2021: How to break the cycle of gun violence coverage; CNN reporters share first-hand stories about covering unrest in MinnesotaPlus... the red news-blue news divide over vaccines; lessons learned from coverage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause; a changing of the guard in America's newsrooms; and more. Kyle Pope, Oliver Darcy, Abene Clayton, Sara Sidner, Miguel Marquez, Laurel Bristow, Claire Atkinson and Malcolm Turnbull join Brian Stelter.Apr 18, 2021
- Lisa Napoli on the lessons from her new book 'The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR'“Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR” is coming out to coincide with the fiftieth anniversary of NPR’s “All Things Considered.” Author Lisa Napoli joins Brian Stelter to discuss the public radio network’s experimental beginnings, as seen through the experiences of the four "founding mothers" — Susan Stamberg, Linda Wertheimer, Nina Totenberg and Cokie Roberts. What lessons can be gleaned from NPR's origin story, especially for newsrooms looking to i...Show moremprove how they represent the communities they cover?Apr 15, 2021
- April 11, 2021: Trump's war on truth continues in the Biden era; ADL CEO calls for Tucker Carlson's ouster; how '60 Minutes' story on Ron DeSantis feeds distrust in the mediaPlus... Clarissa Ward responds to criticism of her Myanmar reporting trip; Katie Benner shares insights about the Matt Gaetz investigation; Robby Soave argues that the "60 Minutes" story on Ron DeSantis feeds distrust in the media. Jonathan Greenblatt, Philip Bump, Amanda Carpenter, Matt Gertz, Katie Benner, Robby Soave and Clarissa Ward join Brian Stelter.Apr 11, 2021