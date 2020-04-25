Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter

Kurt Repanshek is the founder and editor-in-chief of National Parks Traveler, the country's only news outlet dedicated to covering national parks and protected areas, and an early entrant to the now-growing group of nonprofit newsrooms. Repanshek joins Brian Stelter during National Parks Week to discuss his nimble operation, the significance of its nonprofit status, and the immense challenges he faces covering this broad and dynamic beat. He also touches on funding issues within the National Par ... Show more ks Service system, noting that "politics greatly intrude on efforts to cover the parks." Climate change is also an urgent part of the parks story, he says: From Cape Cod to the Grand Canyon, "just about everywhere you look in the national park system, there is a climate change story."



