The stakes of our political choices have never been higher, but with new headlines every hour it can be hard to separate the signal from the noise. On Politically Sound, we’re going to take a step back and look at the big picture. We’ll explain the issues of the day, take a look back at how we got here, and draw a line ahead to what it all means. Hosted by David Chalian and Nia-Malika Henderson.
- Delivering on the Promise of Racial EquityPresident Biden promised to deliver solutions to America’s centuries-old struggle for racial equity. But many are asking: can he achieve real change? As Black History Month draws to a close, Nia-Malika Henderson is joined by White House Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond to discuss the policies, pitfalls, and promises of the Biden administration’s racial equity agenda.Feb 26, 2021
- Fixing a Broken Immigration SystemDecades of failed compromise and stalled deals in Washington have led to a broken immigration system with a tremendous human cost. With roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants currently in the US, and more in search of a better life, immigration is one of the biggest policy challenges facing the country today. In this episode, David Chalian speaks with Theresa Cardinal Brown, a leading expert on immigration policy, about the Biden administration’s immigration actions so far and the challenges...Show more that lie ahead in getting that legislation through Congress.Feb 19, 2021
- Biden’s China ChallengeAs the Biden administrations aims to restore America’s global standing, managing the relationship with China will likely be their biggest challenge, but one that could also present new opportunities. In this episode, Nia Malika-Henderson speaks with a leading expert on Chinese policy, Dr. Elizabeth Economy, to break down how and why President Biden’s foreign policy and his approach to China differ from former President Trump’s, and what lies ahead for US-China relations under this new administra...Show moretion.Feb 12, 2021
- Uniting the Divided States of AmericaThe promise of unity and a return to normalcy were at the heart of President Biden’s pitch to the American people. But this push for unity is facing early tests, from passage of a Covid relief bill to the impeachment trial of former President Trump. This week, David Chalian and Nia Malika-Henderson are joined by former Senator Doug Jones to discuss the need for unity, as part of our series looking at the biggest policy goals and challenges facing the administration in its first 100 days.Feb 5, 2021
- Pandemic Policy vs. RealityPresident Biden has an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office and much of his success rides on getting a handle on the pandemic. In this episode, David Chalian digs deep on the implications of the Covid crisis with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, host of CNN’s Coronavirus Fact vs. Fiction podcast, as part of our series looking at the biggest policy goals and challenges facing the administration in its first 100 days.Jan 29, 2021
- And Now the Work BeginsNormalcy returns to Washington as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are sworn into office. But is a smooth inauguration a sign of things to come or is there a bumpy road ahead? In this episode, David Chalian and Nia Malika-Henderson are joined by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to walk through the momentous inauguration and the early challenges facing the Biden administration.Jan 22, 2021
- Ok, This is Truly UnprecedentedThe word “unprecedented” gets thrown around a lot these days. But how else do you describe a country still reeling from an attack on the Capitol building and impeaching the President for a second time while it prepares for an inauguration? In this episode, David Chalian and Nia Malika-Henderson are joined by CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles to explain what comes next - now that the President is impeached - what it means for the country, the Republican party, and President-elect Biden.
...Show moreJan 15, 2021
- The Inevitable InsurrectionThe siege of the US Capitol by a Trump-supporting mob was four years in the making and completely preventable – yet still shocked the nation. In this episode, David Chalian and Nia-Malika Henderson are joined by CNN Reporter Donie O’Sullivan who was at the Capitol speaking to rioters on Wednesday, to discuss how the President instigated the violence, the depths of the misinformation his supporters believe, and what this means for the future of American politics.Jan 8, 2021
- The Rise of Pandemic PoliticsCoronavirus dominated every aspect of life in 2020 including reshaping the political landscape. In this episode, David Chalian and Nia-Malika Henderson discuss how the pandemic changed politics this year and how it will impact Joe Biden's presidency. Plus, CNN Correspondent Stephanie Elam takes you inside the vaccine trial she’s participating in and tells you how one of Biden’s biggest challenges will be convincing vulnerable communities to take the vaccine.Dec 18, 2020
- An Insider's Guide to the Biden TransitionDespite the President’s tantrums, President-elect Joe Biden’s transition marches on. In this episode, Nia-Malika Henderson is joined by former Obama Adviser and the host of CNN’s The Axe Files podcast, David Axelrod, to explain the successes so far and challenges remaining for Biden’s transition. Plus, CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles joins from the campaign trail in Georgia to talk about how the state’s key Senate runoff races are the biggest question marks hanging over the Biden admini...Show morestration.Dec 11, 2020