Politically Sound

The word “unprecedented” gets thrown around a lot these days. But how else do you describe a country still reeling from an attack on the Capitol building and impeaching the President for a second time while it prepares for an inauguration? In this episode, David Chalian and Nia Malika-Henderson are joined by CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles to explain what comes next - now that the President is impeached - what it means for the country, the Republican party, and President-elect Biden.

