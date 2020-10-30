Politically Sound

Joe Biden has built his campaign around the idea that "character is on the ballot." But after yet another week of bombshells about the President's leadership…do voters actually care? In this week's episode, David Chalian and Nia-Malika Henderson break down what the revelations about the President's character and handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Bob Woodward's new book "Rage" mean for the 2020 election. Plus, CNN Anchor Brianna Keilar tells you about her experience as a military spouse and ... Show more what the President's comments about the military say about his character.



