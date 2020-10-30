New Episodes
The stakes of our political choices have never been higher, but with new headlines every hour it can be hard to separate the signal from the noise. On Politically Sound, we’re going to take a step back and look at the big picture. We’ll explain the issues of the day, take a look back at how we got here, and draw a line ahead to what it all means. Hosted by David Chalian and Nia-Malika Henderson.
- What to Expect on Election NightNovember 3rd isn’t going to be like any election night you’ve ever seen. In this week's episode, Nia-Malika Henderson and David Chalian set your expectations for the biggest night in politics and walk you through what to watch for as the results come in. Plus, have you ever wondered what happens to your ballot after it's cast? Kristen Holmes takes us through the life of a ballot in the key swing county of Erie, Pennsylvania. Let us know what you think of the show: cnn.com/podsurvey
To learn...Show more more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 30, 2020
- The Road to 270It will take at least 270 electoral votes for a presidential candidate to win the election, and the race is almost certain to come down to a handful of battleground states. In this week's episode, Nia-Malika Henderson and David Chalian map out the different paths to 270 for both President Trump and Vice President Biden. Plus, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan explains how disinformation campaigns have evolved since 2016. Let us know what you think of the show: cnn.com/podsurvey
To learn more about how ...Show moreCNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 23, 2020
- Don’t Forget Down-BallotThe next president isn't all that will be on the ticket - and on the line - on November 3rd. In this week's episode, Nia-Malika Henderson and David Chalian give the state of play of "down-ballot" races and dig deep on the battle for control of the House and Senate. Plus, Fredreka Schouten, who covers money in politics, takes you inside Democratic candidates' mammoth fundraising hauls and what's fueling their windfall.
To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/priva...Show morecyOct 16, 2020
- The Health Care DebateThe health of the President has put the fight over health care front and center during this election. One week after announcing his coronavirus diagnosis, President Trump is promising Americans the same world class care he received while pushing to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. In this week's episode, Nia-Malika Henderson and David Chalian examine how coronavirus pandemic places added importance on health care in the 2020 election. Plus, Dr. Chris T. Pernell’s story of losing her father to...Show more Covid-19 and the impact of downplaying the virus.
To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 9, 2020
- Battle of the BallotsThe President is waging an unprecedented war on the integrity of the election process...and his tactics could very well could work. In this week's episode, Nia-Malika Henderson and David Chalian explore the President’s strategy to systematically undermine the election results through baseless claims of fraud and voter intimidation. Plus, CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin outlines the legal scenarios that may decide the final outcome.
(Recorded on October 1, 2020)
To learn more about...Show more how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyOct 2, 2020
- Courting ControversyThe end of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's remarkable life is now the beginning of a political maelstrom. In this week's episode, Nia-Malika Henderson and Dana Bash break down the politics of a new Supreme Court pick. Plus, CNN Supreme Court Reporter Ariane De Vogue explains what's at stake for Americans if a more conservative Supreme Court takes on challenges like immigration, healthcare, abortion...and maybe even the election itself.
To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy,...Show more visit cnn.com/privacySep 25, 2020
- Political ScienceAs the pandemic rages, and natural disasters wreak havoc, science shouldn’t be up for debate. But in this election cycle, that’s exactly what’s happening. In this week's episode, CNN Political Director David Chalian and CNN Senior Political Reporter Nia-Malika Henderson explain how science has become politicized, from the coronavirus to the climate, and just how dangerous that is for the country. Plus, CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir tells you why presidential leadership is so importan...Show moret in fighting the climate crisis – and what that means for your vote this November.
To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacySep 18, 2020
- Choose Your CharacterJoe Biden has built his campaign around the idea that "character is on the ballot." But after yet another week of bombshells about the President's leadership…do voters actually care? In this week's episode, David Chalian and Nia-Malika Henderson break down what the revelations about the President's character and handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Bob Woodward's new book "Rage" mean for the 2020 election. Plus, CNN Anchor Brianna Keilar tells you about her experience as a military spouse and...Show more what the President's comments about the military say about his character.
To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacySep 11, 2020
- The Battle for the SuburbsThe 2020 voting process has begun, and the battle for the suburbs is heating up. After a week of unrest in Kenosha and Portland, President Trump is framing the 2020 election around “law and order” – a message that will resonate with suburbanites. But is the President's strategy stuck in the 1960's? In this week's episode, CNN Political Director David Chalian and CNN Senior Political Reporter Nia-Malika Henderson are joined by CNN Correspondent Kristen Holmes to explain how the suburbs have chang...Show moreed over the years and why this push for suburban voters is so important.
To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacySep 4, 2020
- When Conspiracies Become ConventionalThis week in Trump's America: conventions, conspiracies, and chaos. It was a Republican National Convention like never before, one that played favor to President Trump and failed to offer a new GOP platform. But have Trump’s tactics – especially the conspiracy theories he has invited – changed the Republican Party for good? In this week's episode, CNN Political Director David Chalian and CNN Senior Political Reporter Nia-Malika Henderson are joined by CNN Senior Political Analyst John Avlon to b...Show morereak down how conspiracies like QAnon could alter the trajectory of the party and what that means for the future of the GOP.
To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyAug 28, 2020