CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian.
- The Democrats Rest Their CaseAnd with that, the prosecution rests. David Chalian explains everything you need to know after day three of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, where House Managers used their last day of arguments to try to directly link Trump to the January 6th violence and prove that he is still a clear and present danger. Tomorrow President Trump's lawyers begin their case as we learn the former President may realize his "stop the steal" messaging doesn't exactly make him seem innocent.Feb 11, 2021
- A Haunting Impeachment CaseOn day two of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, David Chalian discusses the chilling new material House Managers introduced as they laid out their case that Trump’s words and tweets leading up to January 6th can be seen as the direct cause of the insurrection. And finally, Chalian reflects on how this trial may be cathartic for many watching… and a necessary step for the country to heal.Feb 10, 2021
- An Emotional First DayDavid Chalian breaks down day one of former president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, where the constitutionality of trying an ex-president was up for debate. We saw some convincing arguments and moving speeches on the Senate floor today... and some bizarre, incoherent speeches as well. Overall, it was an emotional day at the Capitol as Senators were forced to relive the violent events that took place on January 6th.Feb 9, 2021
- Ready or Not... Impeachment Is HereFormer President Trump’s second impeachment trial begins tomorrow, and David Chalian tells you what to expect as last-minute details get finalized. Plus, when it comes to passing a pandemic relief package, President Biden’s challenge isn’t only the GOP… a divide is growing within the Democratic Party. And finally, Congresswoman Liz Cheney stands her ground after being censured by the Wyoming Republican party over the weekend.Feb 8, 2021
- Previewing Trump’s Second Impeachment TrialWith former President Trump's second impeachment trial beginning next week, David Chalian previews the unprecedented moments ahead. He explains the process, tells you the key players to watch for, and lays out what the result could mean for the country.Feb 5, 2021
- How Did the GOP Get Here?David Chalian discusses today’s House vote on removing the controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments and what the GOP's choice on including Greene in their big tent means for the electoral future of the party. Plus, how the failures of Republican leaders for the past four years to speak out against fringe elements have led to a party that is now home to extremism. And finally, the House impeachment managers are requesting that former President Donald Trump...Show more testify at his upcoming impeachment trial.Feb 4, 2021
- The GOP's Future May Be Up for a VoteDavid Chalian breaks down how the fate of two Republican lawmakers, from polar opposite sides of the GOP, will indicate the future of the Republican party. Plus, President Biden spoke with Democratic lawmakers as he continues to push his $1.9 trillion Coronavirus relief package. And finally, one of the pro-Trump attorneys who pushed election fraud lawsuits in Georgia is now the subject of an election fraud investigation… how’s that for irony.Feb 3, 2021
- The GOP vs. "Looney Lies"David Chalian breaks down Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s scathing rebuke of QAnon supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene... and why it probably won't accomplish much. Plus, both sides present their arguments ahead of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial next week. And finally, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opens up about her terrifying experience during the deadly capitol riot.Feb 2, 2021
- The GOP Covid Relief Plan is DOAPresident Biden meets with Republicans as he decides whether to try to unify a divided Congress behind a coronavirus bill or plow ahead with only his own party's support. David Chalian explores the possible pitfalls of both strategies. Plus, the latest on Trump's legal strategy with the impeachment trial forthcoming. And finally, with reckonings for Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene looming, the GOP's divisions come to a head.Feb 1, 2021
- Fact Checking in a Post-Trump EraTrump is no longer president, but that doesn't mean fact checking the highest office stops. So, we've asked our resident CNN fact checker Daniel Dale to take us behind the scenes and explain how fact checking President Biden is different and how he will continue to pursue objective truth in this post-Trump era.Jan 29, 2021