CNN Political Briefing

- 2 Legislative Wins for BidenPresident Joe Biden spoke at the White House today about his two legislative wins this week for his “Build Back Better” plan–the bipartisan infrastructure bill & the $3.5T budget resolution. CNN National Correspondent Kristen Holmes breaks down both the infrastructure bill and budget blueprint, plus what comes next for each. With Congress out for most of the summer, will this legislative momentum fade?Aug 11, 2021
- Cuomo Resigns Following Damning ReportLast week, a New York state investigation found Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law." Today, he resigned effective in 14 days. CNN Chief National Correspondent Jeff Zeleny breaks down the social and political factors that played into Cuomo’s resignation. Plus, resigning doesn’t necessarily mean Cuomo won’t face further consequences...Aug 10, 2021
- Dems’ Debut: $3.5T Budget ResolutionFollowing the expected passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill tomorrow, expect things to go back to being partisan… Senate Democrats released their $3.5T budget resolution today that outlines their plans to achieve President Biden’s ambitious agenda. CNN Senior Writer Tami Luhby breaks down what’s proposed in the Budget Committee’s resolution and what comes next.Aug 9, 2021
- Biden’s Gut Check: Jobs & EconomyPresident Biden shared some good news and some bad news this morning. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down why today’s jobs report and the bipartisan infrastructure bill looks like a good sign for Biden’s agenda. But there’s an elephant in the room… the Covid-19 Delta variant. Biden’s very cognizant of how Covid and the unvaccinated could throw a major wrench into all this progress.Aug 6, 2021
- Trump’s Coup: A Tale of Two LettersIt’s not news that former President Trump tried to steal the 2020 election, but we now know that he also attempted to use the Justice Department to make it happen. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down two draft letters by former DOJ officials that emerged this week from the House & Senate Committees’ investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Both letters illustrate a frightening picture of just how far Trump was willing to go to subvert the will of the American people.Aug 5, 2021
- Political Parties’ Stress Tests: OH EditionThe special primary elections in Ohio yesterday revealed some important insight–CNN Political Director David Chalian explains why the Democrat win signals the majority of the electorate supports moderate, establishment candidates over progressives. Meanwhile, former President Trump proved he still has a grip over the GOP when his pick beat out a crowded field of candidates. Will these trends hold true in the midterms?Aug 4, 2021
- Report: Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed WomenA year ago, New York Gov. Cuomo was beloved for his leadership during the early days of the pandemic. Today, New York's attorney general found he sexually harassed multiple women in a damning new report released–allegations Gov. Cuomo denies… CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down the details from NY AG’s independent investigation and the governor’s response. Is this the beginning of the end of Gov. Cuomo’s political career?Aug 3, 2021
- Biden Makes Time for COVID-19As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the reality has set in for President Biden that the pandemic is no longer a waning issue. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down why the White House is working overtime to put the pandemic at the forefront of Biden’s schedule this week. Plus, White House officials met with CNN reporters to share the latest on how the administration plans to tackle this next phase of the pandemic.Aug 2, 2021
- “The War has Changed”The CDC published data today that warns the delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox and cause more severe infection, even for the vaccinated. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down President Biden’s new and more aggressive response to this sobering data. But, the scientific community has known that Delta is a different beast, so should Biden have taken these measures sooner?Jul 30, 2021
- Roads, Bridges & Bipartisanship, Oh My!In a rare sighting on Wednesday, Congress actually worked together to achieve a compromise… A bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on a massive infrastructure package. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down what’s in the $550-billion bill and what to expect moving forward. Will this bipartisanship continue and translate to a bill President Biden will sign?Jul 29, 2021