CNN Political Briefing

It’s not news that former President Trump tried to steal the 2020 election, but we now know that he also attempted to use the Justice Department to make it happen. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down two draft letters by former DOJ officials that emerged this week from the House & Senate Committees’ investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Both letters illustrate a frightening picture of just how far Trump was willing to go to subvert the will of the American people.