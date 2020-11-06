New Episodes
podcast
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian.
- Serial DishonestyIn what feels like a never-ending presidential contest, CNN fact checker Daniel Dale is here to help us sort fact from fiction. Today, Daniel examines President Trump's false claims about the voting process and legitimacy of this election. Nov 6, 2020
- Election Day 3.0The country continues to wait for all votes to be counted in what's turning out to be an extremely close presidential race. David Chalian explains what we're waiting for and when we could have answers. Nov 5, 2020
- The Wait ContinuesThe election is still in the balance as we wait for all the votes to be counted. On this CNN Political Briefing David Chalian looks at both candidates' paths to the presidency. Plus, what President Trump has already indicated about a legal battle over ballots. Nov 4, 2020
- And We're Still WaitingElection Day continues as we wait for all the votes to be counted. On this special edition of the CNN Political Briefing David Chalian tells you where the race stands and what to look for in the hours and days ahead. Nov 4, 2020
- And Now We WaitWith over 100 million early votes already cast, David Chalian breaks down what it could mean and what to expect going into election night. Plus, why there is no greater moment for America than the chance for people to use their voice. Nov 3, 2020
- The Campaigns' Closing MessagesEarly voting totals passing total 2016 turnout in some dates, and election day isn't until tomorrow. David Chalian breaks down President Trump's and Former Vice President Biden's closing arguments, and how both candidates still have a path to victory. Nov 2, 2020
- Campaign of Deliberate DisinformationCNN fact checker Daniel Dale is here to help us sort fact from fiction during the last full week of the presidential election. Today, Daniel examines President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden's closing messages. Oct 30, 2020
- Why Florida is so ImportantThis state isn't big enough for the both of them... With President Trump and Joe Biden both campaigning in Florida today, David Chalian explains why the sunshine state matters so much in this election. Plus, two rulings from the Supreme Court about mail-in ballots and a tough day for some Republican senators trying to keep their seats. Oct 29, 2020
- Another Day, Another Early Voting RecordWith six days to go, Joe Biden maintains a massive lead in the latest CNN national poll. Join David Chalian as he explains what those numbers mean for the path to 270 electoral votes. Plus, the President's campaign continues to be dominated by coronavirus, and new record shattering early voting numbers. Oct 28, 2020
- The Supreme Court Previews Election FightIn the final week before the election, President Trump is focusing on key midwestern states he won four years ago, while Joe Biden is venturing outside his comfort zone to Georgia. David Chalian explains what each candidate's campaign schedules and where they choose to spend their time reveals about the path to the 270 electoral votes. Plus, Biden's closing message on unity and healing, and the Supreme Court makes a decision about mail-in ballots that could signal what's to come post-election. Oct 27, 2020
Oct 27, 2020