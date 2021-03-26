CNN Political Briefing

This week, President Biden faced tough questions about his administration's handling of the growing crisis at the border, where a recent surge of migrants, including many unaccompanied children, has overwhelmed government resources. On today’s briefing, CNN immigration and policy reporter Priscilla Alvarez, takes you inside what's happening at the US-Mexico border, how the current migrant surge compares to the last one in 2019, and what the solutions the Biden administration is looking to implem ... Show more ent.



