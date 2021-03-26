New Episodes
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian.
- Inside Biden's Migrant Surge DilemmaThis week, President Biden faced tough questions about his administration's handling of the growing crisis at the border, where a recent surge of migrants, including many unaccompanied children, has overwhelmed government resources. On today’s briefing, CNN immigration and policy reporter Priscilla Alvarez, takes you inside what's happening at the US-Mexico border, how the current migrant surge compares to the last one in 2019, and what the solutions the Biden administration is looking to implem...Show moreent.Mar 26, 2021
- Biden Faces Pressure from the PressAfter close to two months, President Biden held his first official press conference since taking office. David Chalian dissects the most important moments and explains how the President was pushed on everything from immigration, to voting rights, to ending the filibuster.Mar 25, 2021
- Biden Won't Go in Alone on Gun ReformAs the Biden administration calls for action on gun reform in Congress, they hold back on taking executive action. David Chalian examines this political calculation and how Vice President Harris' history shows she disagrees with this approach. Plus, the roadblocks ahead for the Democrats massive voting bill in the Senate, and finally the Biden administration’s attempt at transparency at the border is falling short.Mar 24, 2021
- Biden Urges Action on Gun ReformAnother mass shooting in America -- just days after the last one – puts mounting pressure on Democrats to take action. David Chalian explains the uphill battle for gun reform legislation in the Senate and President Biden's new massive $3 trillion infrastructure package proposal. Plus, Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump lawyer who spread the big lie – now admits she was lying.Mar 23, 2021
- A Crisis No Matter What You Call ItAs the situation at the border worsens, the White House refuses to call it a crisis. David Chalian explains how the situation spells political trouble for the administration, plus the implications of the voting rights fight coming to a head in Georgia this week. Finally, a potential Democratic effort to overturn a House race has some comparing it to January's Republican electoral college challenge.Mar 22, 2021
- Voter Suppression Isn’t NewRepublican legislatures across the country are pushing new voter restrictions, and many of those potential changes would disproportionately affect communities of color. On today's CNN Political Briefing, CNN Race and Equality senior writer Nicquel Terry Ellis explains the effects of these current proposals and how they fit the historical pattern of voter suppression in America.Mar 19, 2021
- Biden Faces Growing Global TensionsThe start of the Biden administration’s foreign policy is being marked by an escalation in tensions with both Russia and China. On today’s episode, CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger unpacks the rising global tensions. Plus, Asian American discrimination is front and center in Congress, and finally, why some house Republicans voted against honoring the police who defended the Capitol during the riot.Mar 18, 2021
- Biden Tells Migrants 'Don't Come Over'In an interview with ABC News, President Biden talked about the border crisis, the controversial filibuster, and shared his thoughts on New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo's political future. CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger breaks down the takeaways from his most expansive interview since the election. Plus, the horrific shootings in Atlanta that killed eight, mostly Asian Americans, and finally, a new intel report confirms Russia interfered in the 2020 election.Mar 17, 2021
- The Voting Rights Battle Moves to TexasTexas Republicans are targeting Houston's efforts to expand voting access during the 2020 election with a series of measures that would roll back voting access in the state. CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger discusses why Harris County is the newest target for Republican lawmakers. Plus, President Biden visits GOP states hoping to reduce vaccine hesitancy among Republican voters, and finally, the chances of President’s comprehensive immigration bill passing are slimming as the crisis at ...Show morethe boarder continues to worsen.Mar 16, 2021
- Selling Americans on the Rescue PlanStimulus checks have already started hitting some American’s bank accounts, and millions of shots are in arms, but the work is far from over for the Biden Administration. CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger discusses the Biden administration’s “Help is Here” tour. Plus, the pressing humanitarian crisis on the southern border, and finally, Senator Ron Johnson’s controversial remarks about the January 6th insurrection.Mar 15, 2021