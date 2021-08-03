New Episodes
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian.
- Report: Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed WomenA year ago, New York Gov. Cuomo was beloved for his leadership during the early days of the pandemic. Today, New York's attorney general found he sexually harassed multiple women in a damning new report released–allegations Gov. Cuomo denies… CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down the details from NY AG’s independent investigation and the governor’s response. Is this the beginning of the end of Gov. Cuomo’s political career?Aug 3, 2021
- Biden Makes Time for COVID-19As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the reality has set in for President Biden that the pandemic is no longer a waning issue. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down why the White House is working overtime to put the pandemic at the forefront of Biden’s schedule this week. Plus, White House officials met with CNN reporters to share the latest on how the administration plans to tackle this next phase of the pandemic.Aug 2, 2021
- “The War has Changed”The CDC published data today that warns the delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox and cause more severe infection, even for the vaccinated. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down President Biden’s new and more aggressive response to this sobering data. But, the scientific community has known that Delta is a different beast, so should Biden have taken these measures sooner?Jul 30, 2021
- Roads, Bridges & Bipartisanship, Oh My!In a rare sighting on Wednesday, Congress actually worked together to achieve a compromise… A bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on a massive infrastructure package. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down what’s in the $550-billion bill and what to expect moving forward. Will this bipartisanship continue and translate to a bill President Biden will sign?Jul 29, 2021
- Mask Mandates, Vaccines & Angry GOPThe CDC says it’s time for Americans to put their masks back on—cue the criticism. CNN Political Director David Chalian discusses how the CDC’s new mask guidance, the FDA’s vaccine approval process, and the frustration Americans feel about it all are proving to be difficult for the Biden administration to navigate. Plus, the war Republicans are waging over mask mandates certainly isn’t helping…Jul 28, 2021
- Emotional Start to Jan. 6 HearingThe House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6th held its first hearing today with harrowing testimony from four brave officers who shared their stories of being attacked by the rioters–some of which you’ll hear in this episode. CNN Political Director David Chalian highlights key moments from the hearing and the historical importance of the trial. Meanwhile, Republicans are attempting to distract from finding out what actually happened on that dark day in American hi...Show morestory.Jul 27, 2021
- Infrastructure: Deal or No Deal?President Joe Biden was confident the bipartisan infrastructure deal would come through by today… but here we are, without a deal. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down what the hold-ups could be and what this stalling means for the state of our politics today. Is this back and forth a sign of last minute attempts at finalizing the bill or does it signal that Biden’s wish for bipartisanship is dead? Let the blame games begin...Jul 26, 2021
- Big Covid Decisions for BidenAs the Delta Variant continues to spread in the U.S., President Joe Biden has some big questions to answer in the coming weeks. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down what the White House is considering about revising mask guidance, even for vaccinated Americans. On top of that, the start of the school year is looming and there’s still no consensus on whether a booster shot is needed.Jul 23, 2021
- 5 Takeaways from Biden’s Town HallCNN Political Director David Chalian explains everything you missed from CNN’s town hall last night with President Joe Biden. The five big areas Biden touched on - the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure negotiations, filibuster reform, inflation and his faith in American democracy. Despite the vicious nature of politics today, Biden believes we are approaching a new day.Jul 22, 2021
- GOP Blocks Vote on Infrastructure BillThe Senate failed to reach the 60 vote threshold to advance the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, leaving a key part of Biden’s agenda still up in the air. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down why Democrats wanted to test this bill with this vote and how serious some Republicans are to reach a deal.Jul 21, 2021