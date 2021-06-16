New Episodes
How To ListenOn your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNNUS World Politics Business
More
podcast
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian.
Share
- The Summit We Were All Waiting ForAfter weeks of build-up, the summit we've all been waiting for went... pretty well. Marking the historic end to President Biden’s first international trip, he and President Putin sat down for roughly three hours and hashed out what lies ahead in the critical relationship between these two powerful nations. David Chalian breaks down what both leaders discussed and the clear lines each leader drew about expectations going forward.Jun 16, 2021
- The Putin Summit is Finally HereAfter years behind the scenes of American foreign policy, President Biden will at last be meeting Vladimir Putin as commander-in-chief... and he has a lot of work to do to make sure he doesn't hand the Russian president a victory. David Chalian walks us through what we can expect from the meeting between the two leaders, plus a bombshell set of emails offers a behind the scenes look at how former President Trump tried to orchestrate the Big Lie within the Justice Department. And finally, Mitch M...Show morecConnell says that if the GOP win back the senate, he may block possible Supreme Court nominees in the last years of Biden's term.Jun 15, 2021
- Biden's Message for PutinToday in Brussels, President Biden took a very different approach to the NATO alliance than his predecessor... and promises to handle meeting Vladimir Putin differently as well. David Chalian dives into how Biden is showcasing his world view on the world stage, plus, signs of life in the infrastructure deal on Capitol Hill as Democrats indicate possible interest in the latest GOP proposal. And finally, the political ramifications of the Justice Department secretly collecting data of former Presi...Show moredent Trump’s perceived political enemies.Jun 14, 2021
- The Real-Life Cracks in America’s InfrastructureAs the President and Congress go back and forth over a massive infrastructure bill and how to pay for it, one major bridge in Memphis, Tennessee is literally crumbling. In this episode, CNN Correspondent Pete Muntean walks us through what is actually happening with the country’s infrastructure, how that bridge in Memphis is proof of a failing system, and what Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg thinks can be done to fix it.Jun 11, 2021
- The 'Special Relationship' Gets PersonalToday, President Biden sat down with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the first time since taking office. Kristen Holmes explores their tense personal history as both leaders look to revamp US-UK relations. Plus, President Biden announces a plan to donate 500 million vaccine doses to the rest of the world and Rep. Ilhan Omar's comments on Hamas, Israel, and the US divide Democrats.Jun 10, 2021
- Cicadas Get a Front Row Seat to HistoryToday President Biden sets off on his much anticipated first international trip. Kristen Holmes explores what Biden's goals for the trip are and how he plans to confront Russian President Putin. Plus, while the president is on the international stage, his domestic agenda is in serious trouble. And finally, cicadas have invaded everything, including our politics.Jun 9, 2021
- The Battle For the Soul of the NationA bipartisan Senate report on the January 6th insurrection gives new details about what law enforcement knew leading up to the riot... but politics get in the way of some key conclusions. Kristen Holmes walks us through what that says about hopes for cooperation on Capitol Hill, plus how former Presidents Obama and Trump represent the battle being fought for the soul of our nation. And finally, Vice President Kamala Harris’ immigration task is getting even more challenging as she faces incoming ...Show morefrom both sides.Jun 8, 2021
- Joe Manchin vs. the Democratic PartySen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia makes things crystal clear: He will not support the For the People Act and won't abolish the filibuster. Kristen Holmes walks us through how his views clash with an impatient Democratic party as well as how former President Trump's return to the spotlight continues to put democracy under fire. And finally, another weekend of deadly gun violence highlights stalled legislation on Capitol Hill.Jun 7, 2021
- High Stakes and HandshakesNext week, President Biden heads off on his first international trip as President of the United States and the stakes couldn’t be higher. CNN White House Correspondent Phil Mattingly walks us through what we can expect during Biden’s time abroad, how he plans to navigate reengaging with allies, and the all-important summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Jun 4, 2021
- Pay Fors, Price Tags, and PoliticsPresident Biden gives infrastructure negotiations new life by proposing an alternate solution to one of the GOP's biggest sticking points: Paying for the plan. David Chalian explores what Biden hopes to gain from these negotiations, plus the White House announces the donation of 80 million vaccines to the rest of the world. And finally, the race for New York City Mayor heats up during the first in-person debate.Jun 3, 2021