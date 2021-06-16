CNN Political Briefing

After years behind the scenes of American foreign policy, President Biden will at last be meeting Vladimir Putin as commander-in-chief... and he has a lot of work to do to make sure he doesn't hand the Russian president a victory. David Chalian walks us through what we can expect from the meeting between the two leaders, plus a bombshell set of emails offers a behind the scenes look at how former President Trump tried to orchestrate the Big Lie within the Justice Department. And finally, Mitch M ... Show more cConnell says that if the GOP win back the senate, he may block possible Supreme Court nominees in the last years of Biden's term.



