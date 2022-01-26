New Episodes
podcast
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian.
- Justice Breyer to Retire from Supreme CourtJustice Stephen Breyer plans to retire from the Supreme Court, allowing Biden the opportunity to appoint a new liberal justice. CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how President Biden’s first nomination to the court will likely play out and why Democrats are under pressure to act fast. Plus, Cillizza dives into Breyer’s time on the court and highlights some notable moments from his career.Jan 26, 2022
- Biden Caught on Hot MicPresident Joe Biden had some choice words for a Fox News reporter yesterday... and didn’t realize he was speaking into a hot mic. CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains the context behind this incident and why it made headlines. Biden apologized to the reporter soon after–something former President Donald Trump almost never did.Jan 25, 2022
- Is Sinema in Political Trouble?Over the weekend, the Arizona Democratic Party censured one of its own – Senator Kyrsten Sinema. On today’s CNN Political Briefing, The Point’s Chris Cillizza explains what this means and what it says about where Sinema stands with her own party. Many Democrats believe Sinema could be in trouble when seeking reelection... but Cillizza thinks it’s far too early to write her political obituary.Jan 24, 2022
- Trump Docs Turned Over to Jan. 6 CommitteeThanks to the Supreme Court, the House select committee investigating January 6th has all the legal documents former President Donald Trump tried to block. CNN Legal Analyst Joan Biskupic explains why the high court’s decision is clear in one way, but not another–how does executive privilege apply to a former president? Plus, the committee wants to talk to Ivanka Trump.Jan 21, 2022
- Gut Check on Biden’s First YearPresident Joe Biden was inaugurated exactly a year ago today. Biden admitted yesterday it’s been a challenging year, but one with “enormous progress” too. Do Americans agree? Do Democrats? We know how Republicans feel... CNN Congressional Reporter Daniella Diaz breaks down key challenges Biden’s faced this year: Covid-19, his domestic agenda, the economy, foreign affairs and more.Jan 20, 2022
- Senate Showdown Over Voting RightsSenate Democrats are trying to pass legislation today on a big priority for the party: voting rights. However, Republicans are expected to block it, once again. CNN Congressional Reporter Daniella Diaz breaks down the debates today from both sides of the aisle over the legislation and the filibuster. Plus, President Joe Biden says the vote will show the American people who is with them and who is against them.Jan 19, 2022
- Youngkin’s Mask Ban Faces PushbackOn his very first day in office, Virginia’s new Governor Glenn Youngkin got rid of the state’s mask requirement in schools. CNN Capitol Hill reporter Daniella Diaz explains what was behind Youngkin’s decision and the immediate pushback that followed. Plus, will Youngkin’s focus on education become the model for other Republican campaigns in the 2022 midterms?Jan 18, 2022
- “History Will Be Watching What Happens”Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day–his family, the President, and the Vice President spent the day celebrating his legacy and pushing for Congress to pass voter and election reform legislation. CNN Congressional Correspondent Daniella Diaz shares why this effort will likely be unsuccessful in the Senate. Plus, you’ll hear polling CNN’s Harry Enten gathered on how Americans’ views of Dr. King changed through history.Jan 17, 2022
- SCOTUS Allows One Mandate, Blocks AnotherAnother Covid-related blow to President Joe Biden–the Supreme Court blocked his vaccine and testing requirement aimed at large businesses. CNN Legal Analyst Joan Biskupic explains why the conservative majority thought the rule was an overreach and why the liberal justices dissented. However, there was another vaccine mandate the Court did allow to go into effect...Jan 14, 2022
- McCarthy Won’t Cooperate with Jan. 6 ProbeHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is now the third Republican lawmaker the select committee wants to talk to about January 6th. CNN Congressional Correspondent Ryan Nobles explains why the committee wants to hear from him and why his unwillingness to cooperate today doesn’t match up with what he said about cooperating last year. Will committee members subpoena their three colleagues?Jan 13, 2022