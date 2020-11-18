New Episodes
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian.
- A President is Trying to Steal an ElectionAs President-elect Biden's team continues sounding the alarm about a delayed transition, the sitting U.S. president is trying to steal the election. David Chalian explains President Trump's failing election challenges and the latest on the Wisconsin recount and the Georgia audit. Plus, Nancy Pelosi was chosen again by Democrats to lead their caucus... and offered a clue about her future. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 18, 2020
- It All Comes Down To GeorgiaSenator Lindsay Graham allegedly urged Georgia's Secretary of State to remove ballots amid the ongoing hand recount in the state. David Chalian breaks down why Graham is trying to do President Trump's bidding despite no real hope for a changed outcome in the election, Plus President-elect Biden's intelligence briefing hurdles, and what Biden's new administration might look like. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 17, 2020
- Trump's Shrinking Circle of DenialStill no concession from President Trump to President-elect Joe Biden's election win, and the current administration has stopped a necessary transition process from going forward. David Chalian breaks down the devastating impact this could have on national security especially during a pandemic. Plus Biden's plan to deal with the economy and the coronavirus crises. Finally, former President Obama shares his thoughts on President Trump's state of denial.
To learn more about how CNN protects li...Show morestener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 16, 2020
- Fact Checking Election DisinformationThere is a lot disinformation swirling around the election results, so CNN fact checker Daniel Dale is here to weed through the lies and debunk claims made by the President and other Republicans. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 13, 2020
- The GOP's Election Denial is Starting to CrackRepublican support for President Trump's baseless election claims may be wavering. David Chalian breaks down the growing list of GOP lawmakers who show signs acknowledging President-elect Biden and takes you through Biden's first major West Wing appointment. Plus, key revelations from former President Obama's new memoir. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 12, 2020
- Who Will Join Biden in the West Wing?As President Trump does a public event for the first time in a week, President-elect Biden looks to move forward with the transition. David Chalian breaks down the President’s ongoing assault on democracy and Biden’s top contenders for his administration. Plus, as votes are still being counted, the latest on where the uncalled states stand. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 11, 2020
- Blocking Biden’s TransitionPresident-Elect Biden says he's not worried about President Trump refusing to concede the election. CNN Political Director, David Chalian, explains how the GOP is enabling the President and the resistance Biden could face within his own divided Democratic ranks. Plus, the Supreme Court hears a critical case on the future of the Affordable Care Act To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 10, 2020
- Biden Begins the TransitionPresident-elect Biden is moving ahead with the presidential transition, even as President Trump refuses to concede. CNN Political Director, David Chalian, breaks down Biden’s plans to change the country’s coronavirus response and Trump’s strategy for his final days in office. Plus, all eyes are on Georgia, as the two senate runoff races hold the balance of power in the United States Senate. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 9, 2020
- We Have a WinnerCNN can project that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States, defeating Republican incumbent Donald Trump. His running mate, Kamala Harris, has become the first woman and first person of color to be elected vice president. David Chalian walks you through their path to the White House and what challenges lie ahead. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 7, 2020
- Biden Elected 46th PresidentDemocratic candidate Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States, defeating Republican incumbent Donald Trump. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacyNov 7, 2020