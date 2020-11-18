CNN Political Briefing

Still no concession from President Trump to President-elect Joe Biden's election win, and the current administration has stopped a necessary transition process from going forward. David Chalian breaks down the devastating impact this could have on national security especially during a pandemic. Plus Biden's plan to deal with the economy and the coronavirus crises. Finally, former President Obama shares his thoughts on President Trump's state of denial.



