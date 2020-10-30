New Episodes
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian.
Campaign of Deliberate Disinformation - CNN fact checker Daniel Dale is here to help us sort fact from fiction during the last full week of the presidential election. Today, Daniel examines President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden's closing messages.
Why Florida is so Important - This state isn't big enough for the both of them... With President Trump and Joe Biden both campaigning in Florida today, David Chalian explains why the sunshine state matters so much in this election. Plus, two rulings from the Supreme Court about mail-in ballots and a tough day for some Republican senators trying to keep their seats.
Another Day, Another Early Voting Record - With six days to go, Joe Biden maintains a massive lead in the latest CNN national poll. Join David Chalian as he explains what those numbers mean for the path to 270 electoral votes. Plus, the President's campaign continues to be dominated by coronavirus, and new record shattering early voting numbers.
The Supreme Court Previews Election Fight - In the final week before the election, President Trump is focusing on key midwestern states he won four years ago, while Joe Biden is venturing outside his comfort zone to Georgia. David Chalian explains what each candidate's campaign schedules and where they choose to spend their time reveals about the path to the 270 electoral votes. Plus, Biden's closing message on unity and healing, and the Supreme Court makes a decision about mail-in ballots that could signal what's to come post-election.
Oct 27, 2020
The Virus Hits the White House... Again - A little over one week to election day, and the President is barnstorming the key state of Pennsylvania as his Vice President campaigns despite a virus outbreak on his staff. David Chalian breaks down a busy day on the trail, plus record-breaking early voting numbers, and the confirmation of Amy Coney Barret to the Supreme Court.
Fact Checking the Final Presidential Debate with Daniel Dale - Less than two weeks from Election Day, Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced-off for the final general election presidential debate of 2020. Our resident CNN fact checker Daniel Dale is here to keep us honest about what's true or false from this week's debate.
The Final Presidential Debate - Tonight is the last chance the Presidential candidates have to make their case to the American people on the biggest stage. CNN Political Director David Chalian discusses what to expect from the final debate. Plus, a surprise federal government announcement that Russia and Iran have been meddling in the US election. And finally, former President Barack Obama's scathing rebuke of his predecessor in his return to the campaign trail.
Oct 22, 2020
Obama's Debut on the 2020 Campaign Trail - In the final stretch of the presidential campaign, CNN Political Director, David Chalian, breaks down President Trump's closing message to voters and Joe Biden's significant advantage over the President. Plus, the first lady's absence from the campaign trail.
Democrats' Big Pennsylvania Voting Win - Democrats score a big court victory on Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot rules. CNN Political Director David Chalian discusses what that means in the key swing state. Plus, will the Debate Commission's new rule to mute candidates during their opponent's initial responses work? And finally, Biden gets more endorsements from longtime Republicans.
48 Hours to Strike A Stimulus Deal - With 15 days left before Election Day, part of President Trump's strategy seems to be attacking Dr. Fauci, even as GOP Senators distance themselves. David Chalian explains that, plus the tepid optimism from the White House that a deal can be reached on the stimulus bill in time for November 3rd. Also, early voting is at an all-time high in the critical state of Florida.