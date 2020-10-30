CNN Political Briefing

In the final week before the election, President Trump is focusing on key midwestern states he won four years ago, while Joe Biden is venturing outside his comfort zone to Georgia. David Chalian explains what each candidate's campaign schedules and where they choose to spend their time reveals about the path to the 270 electoral votes. Plus, Biden’s closing message on unity and healing, and the Supreme Court makes a decision about mail-in ballots that could signal what’s to come post-election.

