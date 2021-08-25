New Episodes
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian.
- Six Days Until Biden DeadlineThere are now only six days left until President Biden’s deadline that U.S. troops must be out of Afghanistan–the Taliban is demanding this too. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down the new information we have about evacuations, including how many Americans are still in the country and the progress of the mission. Plus, two congressmen took it upon themselves to visit Afghanistan to assess the crisis firsthand.Aug 25, 2021
- Family Feud Over InfrastructureDemocrats’ $3.5T budget resolution just passed through the House with the bipartisan infrastructure bill on deck–but it was no easy feat and there’s a long road ahead. CNN Political Director David Chalian discusses how the division between Democrats nearly derailed this key part of Biden’s agenda from passing. This is just the beginning of legislative headaches for Speaker Nancy Pelosi…Aug 24, 2021
- Inflection Point in Biden’s PresidencyBetween the Covid crisis and the US’ chaotic exit from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has had a rough few weeks and the Democratic party is starting to get nervous. CNN Political Director David Chalian shares the good news and the bad news that Biden has for Americans on both issues. Plus, new polling shows Biden’s got his work cut out for him...Aug 23, 2021
- “We Will Get You Home”Afghanistan is front and center for the White House–President Joe Biden addressed the nation today for the third time this week. CNN Political Director David Chalian discusses how Biden attempted to provide some clarity on how the chaotic evacuation efforts are going. Plus, you’ll hear from CNN’s Clarissa Ward with heartbreaking details on the dire situation at the Kabul airport.Aug 20, 2021
- Federal Fumbles in AfghanistanPresident Joe Biden is under intense scrutiny for how his administration is handling the US’ chaotic exit from Afghanistan. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down what’s of concern and why stories from his administration are different from the accounts on the ground. Despite the confusion and chaos over how the withdrawal is playing out, Biden tells ABC there was no way to avoid it… cue the criticism!Aug 19, 2021
- Biden Boosts the Booster ShotFor months, President Biden said booster shots weren’t needed for vaccinated individuals – this is no longer true. CNN Political Director David Chalian explains the concerning factors behind the White House’s decision to start offering boosters in September. Plus, Biden is under heat for prioritizing booster shots over shipping shots to countries where people still need their first dose.Aug 18, 2021
- Crisis in Afghanistan: What’s Happening Now?It seems like the U.S. Military has finally regained control of the situation at the Afghanistan airport… but where do things stand now? CNN Political Director David Chalian details the progress on evacuations and explains who’s most likely to get left behind. Although Biden officials aimed to quiet concerns and defend the President today, sources told CNN reporters that there’s more to the story.Aug 17, 2021
- Biden: “I Do Not Regret My Decision”The Taliban took control of Afghanistan and the Commander-in-Chief took to the East Room of the White House to address it today–CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down the highlights from that speech and the challenges Biden will face ahead. The images coming out of Afghanistan are not what a President wants to have to defend...Aug 16, 2021
- 5 Issues Biden Faced This WeekAugust is, historically speaking, a slow month for DC and politics in general. But from the looks of it, that’s not the case so far for President Biden… CNN National Correspondent Kristen Holmes breaks down five issues Biden and his administration are facing this week: Afghanistan, Covid-19, immigration, inflation and infrastructure.Aug 13, 2021
- Making Sense of Census DataThe Census Bureau released its once-in-a-decade data today that will impact elections for years to come. CNN National Correspondent Kristen Holmes breaks down the toplines–what they’ll mean for both parties for 2022 and beyond. With the thin majority in the House, the stakes are high.Aug 12, 2021