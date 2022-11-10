Control of Congress Still Hangs in the Balance

podcast
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. CNN Political Director David Chalian shares the latest insider analysis so you can make sense of the headlines.
Control of Congress Still Hangs in the BalanceCNN Political Briefing
Nov 10, 2022
Votes are still being counted in key states that’ll determine which party controls Congress. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down where the vote counts stand in Arizona and Nevada, and how House Republicans are spending their time preparing for their potential control of the chamber.