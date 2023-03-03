CNN

podcast

CNN Political Briefing

The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. CNN Political Director David Chalian shares the latest insider analysis so you can make sense of the headlines.

CPAC is Not What it Used to be
CNN Political Briefing
Mar 3, 2023

Some Republicans have decided to skip a major conservative conference for a fundraising event in Florida. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down how some official – and potential – 2024 GOP candidates are choosing to spend their time this week, and what those decisions reveal about the party’s divide. At both events, 2024 presidential hopefuls are contrasting themselves from former President Donald Trump – some more strongly than others.