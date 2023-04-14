Culture Clash: Abortion & Guns in 2024 Spotlight

Apr 14, 2023

Abortion and guns are two issues that animate Republicans and Democrats for different reasons and they were front and center today. CNN Political Director David Chalian explains what the Supreme Court is considering when it comes to medication abortion, and why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is walking a political tightrope. Plus, Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Republicans today, as many 2024 hopefuls attend the NRA’s national convention.