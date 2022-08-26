podcast
CNN Political Briefing
What the Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Reveals
Aug 26, 2022
We are learning more about what led to the unprecedented search and seizure at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. CNN Correspondent Kristen Holmes breaks down the redacted unsealed affidavit and new information about the investigation’s timeline. Sources say Trump is reacting one way publicly and another way privately.