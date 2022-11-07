CNN

5 PM ET: Election weather, teen escapes custody, Meta layoffs & more
5 Things
CNN 5 Things
Mon, Nov 7
podcast

CNN Political Briefing

The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. CNN Political Director David Chalian shares the latest insider analysis so you can make sense of the headlines.

It’s the Final Day Before the Midterms
CNN Political Briefing
Nov 7, 2022

On the eve of Election Day, Democrats and Republicans are making their final pitches to voters with control of Congress and governorships up for grabs. CNN Political Director David Chalian gives the political lay of the land for this midterm cycle. Plus, we’ll tell you about House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans if Republicans win control of the chamber and why the 2024 presidential election is playing into the midterms.