It’s the Final Day Before the Midterms

CNN Political Briefing
It’s the Final Day Before the MidtermsCNN Political Briefing
Nov 7, 2022
On the eve of Election Day, Democrats and Republicans are making their final pitches to voters with control of Congress and governorships up for grabs. CNN Political Director David Chalian gives the political lay of the land for this midterm cycle. Plus, we’ll tell you about House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans if Republicans win control of the chamber and why the 2024 presidential election is playing into the midterms.