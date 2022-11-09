CNN

CNN Audio

9 AM ET: Georgia goes again, Haiti cholera deaths, Kentucky student banned & more
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Thu, Nov 10
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
podcast

CNN Political Briefing

The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. CNN Political Director David Chalian shares the latest insider analysis so you can make sense of the headlines.

Back to episodes list

Key Midterm Races are Still Undecided
CNN Political Briefing
Nov 9, 2022

Millions of Americans made their voices heard Tuesday, but control of the House and Senate still hangs in the balance as ballots in key states are still being counted. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down how both parties fared last night and where race results are still outstanding. President Joe Biden kept with tradition and formally weighed in on the midterm elections, while House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is optimistic.