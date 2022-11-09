Key Midterm Races are Still Undecided

Millions of Americans made their voices heard Tuesday, but control of the House and Senate still hangs in the balance as ballots in key states are still being counted. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down how both parties fared last night and where race results are still outstanding. President Joe Biden kept with tradition and formally weighed in on the midterm elections, while House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is optimistic.