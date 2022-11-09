Key Midterm Races are Still Undecided

podcast
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. CNN Political Director David Chalian shares the latest insider analysis so you can make sense of the headlines.
Key Midterm Races are Still UndecidedCNN Political Briefing
Nov 9, 2022
Millions of Americans made their voices heard Tuesday, but control of the House and Senate still hangs in the balance as ballots in key states are still being counted. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down how both parties fared last night and where race results are still outstanding. President Joe Biden kept with tradition and formally weighed in on the midterm elections, while House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is optimistic.