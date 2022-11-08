CNN

CNN Audio

5 PM ET: Tropical Storm Nicole, Arizona voting problems, Powerball winning ticket & more
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Tue, Nov 8
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
podcast

CNN Political Briefing

The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. CNN Political Director David Chalian shares the latest insider analysis so you can make sense of the headlines.

Back to episodes list

2022 Midterm Election Day Special
CNN Political Briefing
Nov 8, 2022

The day has arrived – voters across the country are making their voices heard in federal, state, and local elections while the balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance. In this special edition of the podcast, CNN Political Director David Chalian talks to CNN reporters and correspondents in four key states – Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin. You’ll also hear from voters themselves about what issues matter most to them this midterm cycle.