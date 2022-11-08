2022 Midterm Election Day Special

Nov 8, 2022

The day has arrived – voters across the country are making their voices heard in federal, state, and local elections while the balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance. In this special edition of the podcast, CNN Political Director David Chalian talks to CNN reporters and correspondents in four key states – Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin. You’ll also hear from voters themselves about what issues matter most to them this midterm cycle.