New Episodes
How To ListenOn your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNNUS World Politics Business
More
podcast
CNN Political Briefing
The political news you need to know, in 10 minutes or less. Hosted by David Chalian.
Share
- McCarthy Won’t Cooperate with Jan. 6 ProbeHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is now the third Republican lawmaker the select committee wants to talk to about January 6th. CNN Congressional Correspondent Ryan Nobles explains why the committee wants to hear from him and why his unwillingness to cooperate today doesn’t match up with what he said about cooperating last year. Will committee members subpoena their three colleagues?Jan 13, 2022
- Is Trump’s Influence on GOP Waning?Should Republicans follow the Senate Minority Leader’s lead or former President Donald Trump’s? CNN’s GOP Reporter Gabby Orr explains why that answer isn’t as clear as it used to be lately. Trump keeps harping on the 2020 election results, while some Senate Republicans would rather move on. However, the grip Trump has on the House GOP remains tight. Plus, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked to voluntarily cooperate with the select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.Jan 12, 2022
- All Eyes on Voting RightsThe clock is ticking for Democrats to pass federal voting rights bills–President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris went to Georgia to underscore the importance of the issue. CNN Congressional Correspondent Ryan Nobles breaks down the speeches today and the growing criticism of Biden and Democrats... not just from the usual suspects, but from voting rights advocates too. Will the Senate go nuclear?Jan 11, 2022
- Jan. 6th Civil Lawsuits: Liable or Not?Can former President Donald Trump and his allies be liable for the Capitol insurrection? CNN Congressional Correspondent Ryan Nobles breaks down the civil lawsuits before the D.C. District court today that could answer that question. You’ll also hear the latest on the House select committee’s investigation into January 6th. Plus, a GOP Senator came out and admitted the 2020 election wasn’t stolen.Jan 10, 2022
- US Covid Strategy ShiftingThe idea that the pandemic might never end has been a joke since March 2020, but now that joke seems to be a reality. CNN Political Director David Chalian explains how the White House is pivoting strategies from trying to eradicate Covid to learning to live with it. The CDC’s job is to communicate this fast-changing science and guidance, which hasn’t been easy for the agency or clear to Americans.Jan 7, 2022
- One Year Later: Dems Remember Jan. 6thJanuary 6th, 2021 is “a day that is going to live on forever in American history.” That’s what CNN Political Director David Chalian said on this podcast last year. On the first anniversary, there’s no doubt those words ring true. You’ll hear Chalian break down what happened in D.C. today–Democrats looked back on their experiences during the insurrection. Plus, Biden gave a passionate speech where he held the former president accountable for his actions that day.Jan 6, 2022
- Jan. 6th Committee Targets More Trump AlliesThe one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection is tomorrow, and the select committee investigating the events from that day says it wants to talk to more key Conservatives. CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down the committee’s motivations and looks ahead at how D.C. is preparing for tomorrow. President Joe Biden is expected to call his predecessor out for the role he played, while the GOP will mostly lay low.Jan 5, 2022
- Dems Might Go Nuclear For Voting RightsSenate Democrats are trying to pass voting rights legislation without Republicans by changing the filibuster rules. CNN Political Director David Chalian explains the roadblocks ahead for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to do so. Plus, is there an opportunity for election reform that Democrats and Republicans could both get behind? You'll hear an idea published in the New York Times from a conservative thought leader.Jan 4, 2022
- New Details on What Happened Jan. 6thThis week marks the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection on January 6th. The House committee investigating the attack says it has firsthand knowledge from multiple sources about the former President’s actions on that day. CNN Political Director David Chalian explains what we know so far about those firsthand accounts. Plus, some new polling suggests the number of people who think the violence that occurred that day was justified is growing...Jan 3, 2022
- Key Elections to Watch in 20222022 starts tomorrow, and so does the start of an election year. In a special episode, CNN Political Director David Chalian breaks down the political climate of the midterm elections and key races to watch. As Republicans try to take control of the House and the Senate, Democrats will try to hold on to their razor-thin majority. Plus, this election year will test President Joe Biden’s approval among voters and former President Donald Trump’s control over Republicans.Dec 31, 2021