Afghanistan's New Crisis

Aug 28, 2022

This week marks one year since the United States military ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, which culminated in chaos as the Taliban took control of the country. We reflect on what the last year has been like for the Afghan people as they prepare for a looming hunger crisis. We also examine how some Afghan women are working to continue their education, despite an ongoing ban.

Guest: Clarissa Ward, CNN Chief International Correspondent