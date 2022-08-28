Afghanistan's New Crisis

CNN One Thing
You’ve been overwhelmed with headlines all week – what's worth a closer look? One Thing takes you into the story and helps you make sense of the news everyone's been talking about. Each Sunday, host David Rind interviews one of CNN’s world-class reporters to tell us what they've found – and why it matters. From the team behind CNN 5 Things.
This week marks one year since the United States military ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, which culminated in chaos as the Taliban took control of the country. We reflect on what the last year has been like for the Afghan people as they prepare for a looming hunger crisis. We also examine how some Afghan women are working to continue their education, despite an ongoing ban.
Guest: Clarissa Ward, CNN Chief International Correspondent