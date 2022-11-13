CNN

CNN Audio

10 PM ET: House leadership elections, Trump Jan. 6 subpoena, Jay Leno’s injuries & more
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Tue, Nov 15
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
podcast

CNN One Thing

You’ve been overwhelmed with headlines all week – what's worth a closer look? One Thing takes you into the story and helps you make sense of the news everyone's been talking about. Each Sunday, host David Rind interviews one of CNN’s world-class reporters to tell us what they've found – and why it matters. From the team behind CNN 5 Things.

Back to episodes list

What We’ve Learned From the 2022 Midterms (So Far)
CNN One Thing
Nov 13, 2022

While votes are still being counted in key states, it’s clear Democrats had a better midterm performance than most were expecting. We examine the biggest surprises and key takeaways for both parties.

Guest: John King, CNN Anchor & Chief National Correspondent