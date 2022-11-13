podcast
CNN One Thing
You’ve been overwhelmed with headlines all week – what's worth a closer look? One Thing takes you into the story and helps you make sense of the news everyone's been talking about. Each Sunday, host David Rind interviews one of CNN’s world-class reporters to tell us what they've found – and why it matters. From the team behind CNN 5 Things.
What We’ve Learned From the 2022 Midterms (So Far)CNN One Thing
Nov 13, 2022
While votes are still being counted in key states, it’s clear Democrats had a better midterm performance than most were expecting. We examine the biggest surprises and key takeaways for both parties.
Guest: John King, CNN Anchor & Chief National Correspondent