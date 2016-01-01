podcast
Margins of Error
Look closely at almost anything and you’ll find data—lots of it. But when you push past the calculations, what are all those numbers really saying about who we are and what we believe? CNN’s Harry Enten is on a mission to find out. This season on Margins of Error, Harry looks at why belief in ghosts is on the rise, the case for letting states decide whether to acknowledge Daylight Saving Time, and why human composting—not cremation—may be the answer to a climate friendly death.
Did You Miss Me?Margins of Error
CNN’s Harry Enten is back with more wild and weird stories behind the stats. This time around, Harry goes on a search for disappearing accents and investigates how much money actually makes us happy. Listen in as Harry wonders if love is really dead, or whether wearing glasses makes you look and feel smarter. The “spectacle” returns on May 3.
Trailer