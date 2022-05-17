Harry Makes a Spectacle of Himself

podcast
Margins of Error
Look closely at almost anything and you’ll find data—lots of it. But when you push past the calculations, what are all those numbers really saying about who we are and what we believe? CNN’s Harry Enten is on a mission to find out. This season on Margins of Error, Harry teases out big ideas like what accents say about where we live, how much money it takes to be happy, and whether the U.S. should finally switch to the metric system.
Harry Makes a Spectacle of HimselfMargins of Error
More and more of us are in need of glasses these days and luckily, there is now a much more positive perception of people with “four eyes.” However, it wasn’t always that way. So where did the stereotypes come from and is there a chance that people who wear glasses are smarter than those who don’t. Harry also discovers why eyewear has become defense attorneys’ favorite accessories for clients in the courtroom.
May 17, 2022