Harry Makes a Spectacle of Himself

More and more of us are in need of glasses these days and luckily, there is now a much more positive perception of people with “four eyes.” However, it wasn’t always that way. So where did the stereotypes come from and is there a chance that people who wear glasses are smarter than those who don’t. Harry also discovers why eyewear has become defense attorneys’ favorite accessories for clients in the courtroom.

May 17, 2022

31 mins