Cashing in on Happiness

podcast
Margins of Error
Look closely at almost anything and you’ll find data—lots of it. But when you push past the calculations, what are all those numbers really saying about who we are and what we believe? CNN’s Harry Enten is on a mission to find out. This season on Margins of Error, Harry teases out big ideas like what accents say about where we live, how much money it takes to be happy, and whether the U.S. should finally switch to the metric system.
Cashing in on HappinessMargins of Error
How much money do we need to be happy? Should we move heaven and earth to earn six figures, or can we be just as happy with less? Harry gets some answers from Matt Killingsworth, who created an app to track happiness in real time. Harry also learns why paying for experiences may be key to finding joy and tests that theory on a high-flying trapeze.
May 24, 2022