Margins of Error
Look closely at almost anything and you’ll find data—lots of it. But when you push past the calculations, what are all those numbers really saying about who we are and what we believe? CNN’s Harry Enten is on a mission to find out. This season on Margins of Error, Harry teases out big ideas like what accents say about where we live, how much money it takes to be happy, and whether the U.S. should finally switch to the metric system.
When Did 'Diet' Become a Dirty Word?Margins of Error
Diet soda is one of the few things in life that makes Harry very happy. And it turns out, it might be disappearing as “zero sugar” infiltrates the carbonated industry. Why is this happening all of a sudden and is there a difference between the two labels? Or is this just a war of words?
May 31, 2022