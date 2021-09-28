Just Think of the Time We Save

podcast
Margins of Error
Look closely at almost anything and you’ll find data—lots of it. But when you push past the calculations, what are all those numbers really saying about who we are and what we believe? CNN’s Harry Enten is on a mission to find out. This season on Margins of Error, Harry looks at why belief in ghosts is on the rise, the case for letting states decide whether to acknowledge Daylight Saving Time, and why human composting—not cremation—may be the answer to a climate friendly death.
Just Think of the Time We SaveMargins of Error
If nearly 70% of Americans dislike changing the time, why does it keep happening every year like clockwork? Harry dives into the debate with the top experts to see if we can finally get our timing right. Special guest: Jon Lovett.
We want to know what you think of this show! Go to https://cnn.com/margins to share your feedback.
We want to know what you think of this show! Go to https://cnn.com/margins to share your feedback.
Sep 28, 2021