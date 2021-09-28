Just Think of the Time We Save

If nearly 70% of Americans dislike changing the time, why does it keep happening every year like clockwork? Harry dives into the debate with the top experts to see if we can finally get our timing right. Special guest: Jon Lovett.



Sep 28, 2021

27 mins