Why Americans Won’t Give an Inch on Metric

Harry goes the extra “yard” to find out why the United States is one of the few countries that hasn’t gone metric. Americans seem more than content in a hybrid world of liters AND gallons. Why can’t we choose one form of measurement? It turns out there’s a lot of national pride and history wrapped up in our inches and pounds — not to mention money and politics.

Jun 7, 2022

36 mins