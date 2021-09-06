Margins of Error

Harry’s uncle is singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka. Depending on how old you are, and your knowledge of pop music, you may know Uncle Neil wrote and performed a string of Top 40 hit songs from the 1950s all the way to the 1980s, a feat accomplished by only a few dozen artists. Harry digs into music chart data to find out about the changing nature of mega pop hits, how rare Uncle Neil’s success was compared to today, and if that kind of success will even be possible in the future.