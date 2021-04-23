New Episodes
Erin Burnett OutFront
Erin Burnet OutFront: Out in the field. In front of the headlines. A courageous and unconventional nightly news program.
- Duante Wright’s Funeral Held Amid New Fatal Police ShootingsNew details about officer who fatally shot black teen girl. NC braces for protests after deputies fatally shoot black man while trying to serve a warrant. Senate overwhelmingly passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill. Lone vote against comes from Missouri Republican Josh Hawley. Doctors to Navalny: end hunger strike to save your life.Apr 23, 2021
- Chauvin In Isolated Prison unit; Faces up to 40 years In PrisonChauvin in isolated prison unit; faces up to 40 years in prison; Three other ex-police officers to face trial in Floyd's death; Justice department launches sweeping probe into Minneapolis policing after Chauvin convicted on all counts in Floyd's death; Police release more body cam video, 911 calls in fatal shooting of black teen girl who appears to lunge at woman with knife;Apr 22, 2021
- George Floyd’s brother speaks to CNN after Derek Chauvin guilty verdictDerek Chauvin guilty on all three charges; Biden, VP Harris remarks after Chauvin found guilty of murder; Crowds cheer as Chauvin found guilty on all charges; George Floyd’s brother: Emmett Till “was the first George Floyd”Apr 21, 2021
- Protesters Gather As Jury Deliberates In Chauvin TrialProsecutors to jurors: "This wasn't policing, this was murder." Judge: Representative Waters remarks on Chauvin trial could fuel appeal. Senate Minority Leader McCarthy moves to censure Representative Maxine Waters for Chauvin trial comments. Emmett Till and George Floyd families join forces in fight for justice over the brutal deaths of their loved ones.Apr 20, 2021
- The America "That Really No One Should See" : Mass Shootings, Fatal Traffic Stop, Teen Killed By Police, Officers on trialPresident Joe Biden: mass shootings, gun violence "A national embarrassment"; Vice President Kamala Harris: "We've had more tragedy than we can bear"; FedEx shooter who killed 8 identified, was a former employee; FBI: mother of shooter who killed 8 at FedEx warned law enforcement in 2020 he might try to "commit suicide by cop"Apr 16, 2021
- Cities On Edge Tonight Over Fatal Police IncidentsCities are on edge as a video shows the police shooting of a 13-year-old child, an ex-officer faces judge in Wright killing and the Chauvin trial nears end.
The ex-officer in the fatal Wright shooting makes her first court appearance. Brooklyn Center, Minnesota is bracing for the fifth night of unrest. The body camera video of 13-year-old Adam Toledo shot by Chicago officer has been released. The family of the 13-year-old attorney disputes the police's contention that he had a gun in his han...Show mored.
Police departments across the country are preparing for the potential unrest that could follow the Chauvin trial verdict. Derek Chauvin declines to testify and the prosecution and defense rest, as closing arguments are scheduled for Monday. Razor wire has gone up around the police precincts ahead of the verdict.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan and Dr. Anthony Fauci spar over pandemic restrictions. Jordan yells at Fauci during a fiery exchange about pandemic restrictions. Jordan told Fauci to "shut your mouth" after unleashing on Fauci.
Cruz ditches his face mask inside the State Capitol despite the CDC guidelines.
McCarthy says that he spoke with Gaetz about allegations and that Gaetz insisted that he is innocent.Apr 16, 2021
- Curfew In Effect Tonight Amid Unrest Over Police Shooting;Curfew in effect tonight amid unrest over police shooting; officer who killed Daunte Wright charged with manslaughter; The Officer who Killed Daunte Wright has posted bail and has been released from jail. Protesters gathering as officer is charged with manslaughter; Defense expert: Floyd had "sudden cardiac" event during restraint; Also, Defense pathology expert: I would agree" George Floyd should have been given immediate emergency attention.Apr 15, 2021
- Protesters Gathering As Police Brace For Third Night Of UnrestProtesters gathering as police brace for third night of unrest; National guard in place for potential unrest after fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright led to intense clashes; Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright resigns; prosecutor "hopes" to have charging decision on officer tomorrow; Mayor calls on governor to have attorney general take over wright shooting. Defense witness calls Chauvins's use of force "Justified"Apr 14, 2021
- Protesters Gather After Fatal Shooting of Black Man in MinnesotaCurfew begins soon in Minneapolis after deadly shooting of Daunte Wright, whose death was ruled a homicide by medical examiner. Judge in Chauvin trial denies request to sequester jurors following officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright in nearby community. One dead, officer injured in Knoxville school shooting.Apr 13, 2021
- Medical Examiner: George Floyd’s Death was a HomicideMedical examiner: heart disease, drugs likely played a role in death. Also states that, “the law enforcement subdual, restraint and the neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take”. Gaetz speaks to women’s group amid federal sex trafficking probe. House ethics committee launches investigation into Gaetz. Georgia pauses J&J vaccine at one location due to “adverse reactions”. GOP, Dem lawmakers invited to White House to talk $2T spending plan. World mourns death of Prince Phillip, he ...Show morewas 99 years old. “The People V. The Klan” premieres Sunday at 9pm ET.Apr 10, 2021