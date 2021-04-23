Erin Burnett OutFront

Cities are on edge as a video shows the police shooting of a 13-year-old child, an ex-officer faces judge in Wright killing and the Chauvin trial nears end.



The ex-officer in the fatal Wright shooting makes her first court appearance. Brooklyn Center, Minnesota is bracing for the fifth night of unrest. The body camera video of 13-year-old Adam Toledo shot by Chicago officer has been released. The family of the 13-year-old attorney disputes the police's contention that he had a gun in his hand.



Police departments across the country are preparing for the potential unrest that could follow the Chauvin trial verdict. Derek Chauvin declines to testify and the prosecution and defense rest, as closing arguments are scheduled for Monday. Razor wire has gone up around the police precincts ahead of the verdict.



GOP Rep. Jim Jordan and Dr. Anthony Fauci spar over pandemic restrictions. Jordan yells at Fauci during a fiery exchange about pandemic restrictions. Jordan told Fauci to "shut your mouth" after unleashing on Fauci.



Cruz ditches his face mask inside the State Capitol despite the CDC guidelines.



McCarthy says that he spoke with Gaetz about allegations and that Gaetz insisted that he is innocent.



