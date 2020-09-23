New Episodes
How To ListenOn your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNNUS World Politics Business
More
podcast
CNN Election 101
If there's one thing we know about 2020, it's that what's supposed to happen might not. This November will be no exception. In Election 101, we’re getting back to the basics of what's at stake when you cast your vote. Whether you’re a political novice or longtime expert, this podcast will bring something new and vital to your understanding of what it means to be democratically elected. Hosted by Kristen Holmes.
Share
- Voter RegistrationLet’s start at the very beginning: voter registration. How do you do it and why does it matter? Registering to vote hasn’t always been simple, and for many Americans, it still isn't. The first step in our electoral process has a long, sometimes dark history that can help us understand many of today's challenges. Kristen talks to Myrna Pérez, the Director of Voting Rights and Elections at NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice, about why registering to vote is so important in the lead up to this Novemb...Show moreer's election. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.iheart.com/podcast-advertisersTrailer
- Vote by MailThere’s nothing new about voting by mail. Americans have been doing it since the Civil War, and many states primarily vote by mail to this day. But this year, Covid-19 is pushing many states to expand those efforts. And with that expansion has come confusion about how the process works. Today on the show we’re answering all your questions about voting by mail with Tammy Patrick, a senior advisor to the elections team at the Democracy Fund. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.iheart...Show more.com/podcast-advertisersSep 23, 2020
- Does Polling Matter?In 2016, poll after poll predicted a Hillary Clinton victory, and voters constantly heard that she was "ahead in the polls." But, what does that really mean? Why were the polls so far off? And if polls can be so wrong about who's going to win the election, why should we bother paying attention to them this time around? Kristen talks with Courtney Kennedy from the Pew Research Center about lessons learned from 2016 and why there is real value in proper polling. Plus, CNN's polling expert Harry En...Show moreten teaches us how to spot a bad poll from a good one. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.iheart.com/podcast-advertisersSep 30, 2020
- The Vice PresidentDoes the vice presidential pick matter on Election Day? In these final weeks of the election, more eyes are focused on that second name on the ballot. Kristen Holmes speaks with Julia Azari, Associate Professor of Political Science at Marquette University, about the significance of VP picks past and present, Plus, a few fun facts about the Veep with CBS Sunday Morning Correspondent Mo Rocca. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.iheart.com/podcast-advertisersOct 7, 2020
- Tracking DisinformationThese days, it’s not so easy to tell what’s true and what’s false on the internet. From trolls to Russian bots, there are a lot of tools being used to destabilize U.S. elections - and they are counting on regular Americans to click and share their false information. In this episode Kristen Holmes and former CIA analyst Cindy Otis help you figure out how to spot disinformation, and stop it from spreading. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.iheart.com/podcast-advertisersOct 14, 2020
- Who Should Get Your Vote?This election isn’t just about the race for the White House. For a lot of us, the issues we care most about, are handled at the local level and that’s why it’s important to understand who’s running and what they stand for. This week, Kristen Holmes talks with ProPublica's Jessica Huseman about who else is on your ballot and why they matter. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.iheart.com/podcast-advertisersOct 21, 2020
- The Courts and the ElectionU.S. judges and justices may seem detached from our election process, but every vote impacts and shapes our judiciary system. And in many cases, these courts can affect the future of our elections. This week, Kristen Holmes talks with Harvard University Professor Maya Sen. Plus, we have an update from CNN Supreme Court Reporter Ariane De Vogue on the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.iheart.com/podcast-advertisersOct 28, 2020
- The Electoral CollegeElection Day is finally here! Today on Election 101 we break down the controversial (and confusing!) way the president is really elected. Kristen Holmes is joined by Electoral College expert and the king of CNN’s “magic wall”, Chief National correspondent John King. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.iheart.com/podcast-advertisersNov 3, 2020
- Counting Your VoteThe results are finally in and Joe Biden is the new president-elect, but a lot of us still have questions. Like, how the ballots got counted, why it took so long to get the results, and what happens next. ProPublica’s Jessica Huseman returns to the podcast to help break down how the electoral system worked this year, and where things stand now. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.iheart.com/podcast-advertisersNov 11, 2020
- Presidential TransitionWhat exactly is supposed to happen during a normal presidential transition? How does one administration smoothly handover to the next? And what is the impact of the Trump administration’s resistance to this process? Kristen Holmes sits down with the director of the Center for Presidential Transition, David Marchick, to answer all our questions. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://news.iheart.com/podcast-advertisersNov 18, 2020