CNN Election 101

In 2016, poll after poll predicted a Hillary Clinton victory, and voters constantly heard that she was "ahead in the polls." But, what does that really mean? Why were the polls so far off? And if polls can be so wrong about who's going to win the election, why should we bother paying attention to them this time around? Kristen talks with Courtney Kennedy from the Pew Research Center about lessons learned from 2016 and why there is real value in proper polling. Plus, CNN's polling expert Harry En ... Show more ten teaches us how to spot a bad poll from a good one.