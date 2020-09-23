CNN Election 101

New Episodes
If there's one thing we know about 2020, it's that what's supposed to happen might not. This November will be no exception. In Election 101, we’re getting back to the basics of what's at stake when you cast your vote. Whether you’re a political novice or longtime expert, this podcast will bring something new and vital to your understanding of what it means to be democratically elected. Hosted by Kristen Holmes.

