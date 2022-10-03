Downside Up
What if the parts of our lives we've accepted as normal were totally different? What if dogs had never been domesticated? Or humans had no sense of flavor...what would've happened to the spice trade? And how would that have shaped the future of the world? Join CNN's Chris Cillizza as he speaks with journalists, experts and forward-thinking futurists to help us envision what might have been — and how even a small shift in the status quo could change our world completely.
New episodes start Monday October 3, 2022.
California is the fifth largest economy in the world. But could it survive as its own country? And could the rest of the United States survive without California? This week on Downside Up, Chris Cillizza is joined by UCLA economist Dr. Lee Ohanian, President of the California National Party Sean Forbes, and Richard Kreitner, author of “Break it Up,” a book about the history of secession efforts in America. They help us consider a loaded question: What if California seceded from the United States?