What if we got rid of all mosquitoes?

Downside Up
What if the parts of our lives we've accepted as normal were totally different? What if dogs had never been domesticated? Or humans had no sense of flavor...what would've happened to the spice trade? And how would that have shaped the future of the world? Join CNN's Chris Cillizza as he speaks with journalists, experts and forward-thinking futurists to help us envision what might have been — and how even a small shift in the status quo could change our world completely.
New episodes start Monday October 3, 2022.
Nothing ruins a good barbecue like a swarm of mosquitoes. But what would happen if we eliminated all the mosquitoes in the world? We might save a lot of people from irritation and deadly diseases, but how would it affect the global environment? On this episode of Downside Up, Chris Cillizza is joined by scientists Dr. Tanya Latty and Dr. Lawrence Reeves as he seeks to understand what the world would be like without mankind’s deadliest predator.