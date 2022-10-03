What if we lived in a world without plastic?

Oct 31, 2022

Plastics are everywhere. They’re in our shoes and clothes. They’re in our cars, our airplanes and our cellphones. They’re in our hospitals and schools. They’re also in our bodies and in our oceans. The invention of this versatile material radically changed our world. But what if plastic didn’t exist? What would our world look like today? This week on Downside Up, Chris Cillizza is joined by Allison Cobb, author “Plastic: An Autobiograpy,” Erica Cirino, author of “Thicker Than Water: The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis,” and Winnie Lau who studies plastics with the Pew Charitable Trusts, to reimagine the world without plastics.