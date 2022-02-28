Student Loans, A Dumpster Fire: Part 1

Like a lot of you out there, Diversifying host Delyanne Barros used student loans to pull herself out of poverty – but she had to pay back a staggering amount: $150,000. Lately, she and her sister have been thinking about whether or not their loans were worth it — and how the American financial system asks us to take on debt to get ahead.



Guests include Nathalia Copeland, who, in addition to being Delyanne’s little sister, is also a business coach and founder of I Speak Social and Washington Post Higher Education Reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel.

Feb 28, 2022

23 mins