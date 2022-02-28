CNN Audio

9 AM ET: Ukraine peace talks, Zelensky's EU appeal, Barr on Trump & more
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Mon, Feb 28
New Episodes
How To Listen
On your computer On your mobile device Smart speakers
Explore CNN
US World Politics Business
podcast

Diversifying

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.

Student Loans, A Dumpster Fire: Part 1
Diversifying
Like a lot of you out there, Diversifying host Delyanne Barros used student loans to pull herself out of poverty – but she had to pay back a staggering amount: $150,000. Lately, she and her sister have been thinking about whether or not their loans were worth it — and how the American financial system asks us to take on debt to get ahead.

Guests include Nathalia Copeland, who, in addition to being Delyanne’s little sister, is also a business coach and founder of I Speak Social and Washington Post Higher Education Reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel.
Feb 28, 2022