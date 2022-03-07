What Investing and Pizza Have In Common

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
When you imagine the stock market, you probably picture the chaotic frenzy of Wall Street. That's kinda scary! But what if we told you that investing isn't as intimidating as you think? And what if you're actually already doing it? This week Delyanne Barros brings you an investing starter kit.
Guest this week is Melissa Jean-Baptiste, founder of Millennial in Debt.