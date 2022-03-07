What Investing and Pizza Have In Common

When you imagine the stock market, you probably picture the chaotic frenzy of Wall Street. That's kinda scary! But what if we told you that investing isn't as intimidating as you think? And what if you're actually already doing it? This week Delyanne Barros brings you an investing starter kit.



Guest this week is Melissa Jean-Baptiste, founder of Millennial in Debt.

Mar 7, 2022

23 mins