Righting Your Financial Wrongs

Does it feel like the financial system is stacked against you? For many of us, it is. Especially if you’re Black or Brown, a woman, or single. In Diversifying, we explore why the traditional rules of money management no longer apply to new generations. Hosted by Delyanne Barros, better known as Delyanne The Money Coach, Diversifying demystifies and humanizes money by examining the culture we make it in and how to make it work for you.
From credit card debt to bad investments… We’ve all kicked ourselves over a money mistake. But most of them are fixable, so don’t panic! This week, Delyanne Barros and Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary respond to listener voicemails about messing up, and talk about how to bounce back and learn from it.